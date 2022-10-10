The team of the center-right government that will come is producing obvious negotiations between the allies. And it is normal to be so, since there are some boxes to fill. It is useless to be there to hear useless background on alleged “waste governments” in which the construction of the executive would find who knows what obstacles: in this phase it is normal, very normal, that there is discussion within the coalition.

The Presidents of the Chamber and Senate

After the summit in Arcore, Meloni, Salvini and Berlusconi seem to have reached a square. Meanwhile, the Chambers meet on Thursday and the first obstacle will be the election of the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate. Montecitorio should go to the Lega, with Riccardo Molinari. While the Senate could end up in the hands of the expert Ignazio La Russa. Almost sure of a place, probably for foreigners, the former president of the EU Parliament Antonio Tajani. The role of Adolfo Urso in Defense also seems to have been decided. While there is still discussion for the Economy (a technician or Giorgetti?) And above all the Viminale (Salvini hypothesis almost faded, Matteo Piantedosi favored).

Who will be the Minister of Health?

For everything else, there is still a few days to discuss. At the bottom the boxes count, especially some. One of these, that of Minister of Health, if it was once considered “second-rate” today it is tempting to many. And it is also the seat from which anti-pandemic policies will be decided in the event of a rise in the conetagi. Giorgia Meloni promised in the electoral campaign that she wanted to eliminate green passes and various vaccination obligations, as well as masks at school and gogo restrictions. It seems, second the newspaperthat the last name that emerged to replace Roberto Speranza is that of Guido Rasi. The choice would be excellent, given that Rasi is a non-leftist technician, with positions on vaccines and equilibrium disease. The alternatives? Guido Bertolaso ​​and Alberto Zangrillo. We will see…

from the Leek Soup of 10 October 2022