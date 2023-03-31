In the version published in the Official Gazette no. 76 of 30 March 2023 del Bills Decree launched by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday 28 March, a substantial change can be read for nurses: the exclusivity bond is abolished only until 31 December 2025. De Palma, Nursing Up:
The time limit up to 2025 represents a turnaround that leaves us with a bitter taste.
Nurses, exclusivity obligation abolished only until 31 December 2025
Among the ad hoc measures against personnel shortages in public health contained in the draft of the Bills Decree had been enthusiastically received by the categoryabolition of the exclusivity bond for nurses (and other health professionals as per law 43/2006).
He had talked about
historic day the president of the National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders (Fnopi), Barbara Mangiacavalli, for the cancellation of
something we’ve been carrying around for 30 years, namely the incompatibility of the accumulation of jobs.
One step forward and a half backwards: it must be said, this time too we deluded ourselves that we were facing an epochal turning point as regards the free profession, but instead we find ourselves in a position to tell the community and above all professionals of healthcare, to those nurses who we look each day in the eye, who, as in the case of the beautiful Penelope, what is wonderfully built during the day, is undone at night.
Thus Antonio De Palma, president of Nursing Up, who continues in a note:
we are talking about the Bollette Decree and what should have been, in the plans, in the promises, in Minister Schillaci’s draft, the total release of the exclusivity constraint for professionals in the non-medical sector. Overnight, on the other hand, a change to the text has arrived which sets a new time limit for the free profession, until 2025, and which disappoints us quite a bit! While waiting to better understand the reasons for this sudden change, and while acknowledging that something has certainly moved, we can only show bitterness and at times even disbelief in the face of what is happening.