In the version published in the Official Gazette no. 76 of 30 March 2023 del Bills Decree launched by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday 28 March, a substantial change can be read for nurses: the exclusivity bond is abolished only until 31 December 2025. De Palma, Nursing Up: The time limit up to 2025 represents a turnaround that leaves us with a bitter taste .

Nurses, exclusivity obligation abolished only until 31 December 2025

The text of the Bollette Decree published in the Official Gazette

Among the ad hoc measures against personnel shortages in public health contained in the draft of the Bills Decree had been enthusiastically received by the categoryabolition of the exclusivity bond for nurses (and other health professionals as per law 43/2006).

He had talked about historic day the president of the National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders (Fnopi), Barbara Mangiacavalli, for the cancellation of something we’ve been carrying around for 30 years, namely the incompatibility of the accumulation of jobs .

And, indeed, the enthusiasm lasted for a day, because in the version of the Bills Decree published in the Official Gazette, atarticle 13 – “Measures for operators of the health professions referred to in article 1 of the law of 1 February 2006, n. 43)” reads: In article 3-quater of the decree-law of 21 September 2021, n. 127, converted, with amendments, by law 19 November 2021, n. 165, paragraph 1 is replaced by the following: «1. Until 31 December 2025, to operators of the health professions referred to in article 1 of the law of 1 February 2006, n. 43, belonging to the staff of the health sector, outside the hours of service the incompatibilities referred to in article 4, paragraph 7, of the law of 30 December 1991, n. 412, and in article 53 of the legislative decree 30 March 2001, n. 165. The Ministry of Health annually monitors the authorizations granted and the rates of absence and leave used by authorized personnel».

One step forward and a half backwards: it must be said, this time too we deluded ourselves that we were facing an epochal turning point as regards the free profession, but instead we find ourselves in a position to tell the community and above all professionals of healthcare, to those nurses who we look each day in the eye, who, as in the case of the beautiful Penelope, what is wonderfully built during the day, is undone at night .