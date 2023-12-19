Government Allocates 15 Million Euros to Valencian Community for Personalized Digital Care and Genomic Medicine

The Spanish Government has approved the distribution of 15,045,408 euros to the Valencian Community for highly specialized projects in Personalized Digital Care, expansion of the genomic medicine portfolio, and improvement of care for patients suffering from ALS and other rare diseases. This funding falls within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan.

In addition to this funding, the Valencian Community will receive an additional 6,421,907 euros for the digital transformation of primary and community care, as well as the development of personalized digital attention in the SNS. This is part of a larger initiative to move towards a proactive and individualized care model, with the aim of increasing accessibility and reducing patient care times.

Furthermore, the Government has allocated 46 million euros to all autonomous communities and INGESA to expand the portfolio of genomic medicine services. Specifically, the Valencian Community will receive 4,238,038 euros, which will be used for the acquisition of health technology and the creation of information management and integration tools.

An additional 50 million euros has been distributed for the improvement of healthcare for people with ALS and other rare diseases, the homogenization of neonatal screening programs, and the promotion of rehabilitative treatment using exoskeletons. From this amount, the Valencian Community will receive 4,385,461 euros. The investment aims to optimize the CSUR of the SNS, implement early diagnosis programs for rare diseases, and promote the latest updates to the orthoprosthetic service catalogue.

Overall, these investments are geared towards promoting integrated healthcare, improving access to digital health care services, and enhancing the humanization of care for patients with rare diseases. This will also include training for professionals in these areas, ultimately resulting in more transversal and integrated care.