Government Allocates 516.550 Euros to Increase Medicine Degree Places in Navarra

Spanish Government Invests 516.550 Euros to Increase Medicine Places in Navarra

The Ministry of Health in Spain has allocated a total of 516.550 euros towards the increase of 10 Degree in Medicine places in Navarra. This initiative is set to take effect in the current academic year of 2023-2024. The total investment for all autonomous communities in the country amounts to nearly 50 million euros (49,998,257.74 euros). This funding will finance the increase of 677 Bachelor’s places in Medicine across various Spanish public universities.

The objective of this measure is to increase the availability of health professionals in order to address the existing deficit in certain medical specialties and strengthen the National Health System (SNS). According to the acting Minister of Health, José Miñones, this increase of up to 15% in the number of students starting their studies in Medicine this year will serve to reinforce the human resources of the Spanish health system. This initiative aligns with other measures that the Ministry has implemented, such as the 38% increase in Specialized Health Training places over the last five years.

The offering to study the Degree in Medicine in public universities in Spain now amounts to a total of 6,626 places. In the case of Navarra, the increase of 10 places specifically applies to the Faculty of Health Sciences of the UPNA.

The Council of Ministers approved the direct granting of subsidies for the increase in Medicine Degree places in Spanish universities for the 2023-2024 academic year last July. These subsidies primarily aim to cover investments in the infrastructure and equipment of the faculties, as they are crucial for the improvement of undergraduate teaching.

This initiative is a response to the need for specialist doctors, as highlighted in a report published by the Ministry of Health in March 2021 with a time horizon of 2021-2035. The report confirms a shortage in the number of medical school graduates in relation to the supply of specialized health training places and the needs of specific medical fields, such as Family and Community Medicine.

The measure has been agreed upon with the autonomous communities, which have jurisdiction in this area, and is intended to strengthen public universities. Minister Miñones expressed the government’s support for increasing places in public universities by 15% in collaboration with the autonomous communities. The ultimate goal is to achieve a stronger National Health System that is of higher quality and accessible to all citizens.

