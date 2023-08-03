Government Announces Modifications to National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Including Increased Support for Rural Pharmacies

Government Plans to Expand Number of Pharmacies to Strengthen Local Health Services

The government has announced revisions to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, focusing on modifying objectives that are still to be achieved. The revisions come after an investigation led by the Control Room, with the European Commission accepting individual proposals. Gianni Petrosillo, President of Sunifar, explains that there will be eleven proposed modifications, concerning seven Ministries, including the Department for Cohesion Policies with a direct interest in pharmacies.

One of the main changes in the revised plan is the expansion of the number of pharmacies to strengthen local health services. President Sunifar explains that the changes focus on the mission relating to internal and proximity health services. The investment for this mission has a budget of 100 million euros and aims to support 500 rural pharmacies in municipalities with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants by the end of 2023. By the second quarter of 2026, the plan aims to support a further 1,500 rural pharmacies.

However, President Petrosillo states that achieving the target of 2,000 subsidized rural pharmacies in inland areas can be challenging. To facilitate the achievement of this target, a proposal for modification suggests expanding the audience and including all rural pharmacies, regardless of whether they are located in internal areas or not. This proposal also includes new types of financing for interventions aimed at restructuring or expanding the premises for pharmacy services.

President Petrosillo expresses gratitude for the willingness of institutions to continue strengthening community pharmacies. He emphasizes the importance of pharmacy reform in the organizational models of proximity assistance and states that updates will be provided to pharmacies as developments occur.

The final version of the revised plan will be sent to the European Commission for approval before being submitted to the Council for definitive approval. The government aims to enhance local health services by expanding the number of pharmacies and ensuring accessible healthcare for all communities, particularly in rural areas.

