The Council of Ministers has approved on Tuesday a list of 44 bachelor’s degrees and 150 master’s degrees that can now be officially offered by universities across Spain. This decision, made just before the upcoming July 23 elections, guarantees that students will be able to access these studies at the beginning of the next academic year. The new degrees will particularly benefit those interested in pursuing careers in Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Psychology.

One of the universities that has fully embraced the opportunity to train future healthcare professionals is the Camilo Jose Cela University in Madrid. They will now offer bachelor’s degrees in Medicine, Pharmacy, and Biomedicine. Similarly, the University of Castilla-La Mancha will offer Biomedical Engineering and Psychology starting from the next academic year. The Pontificia de Salamanca University will also introduce classes in Nursing and speech therapy.

Other universities joining in with new official degree titles include Antonio de Nebrija University (Physiotherapy), The Gran Canarian palms (Biomedical Engineering), and Company International (Psychology). These degrees are now part of the official Government register, providing them with validity throughout the national territory.

In addition to the bachelor’s degrees, the Council of Ministers has also approved 150 new master’s degrees, with around a dozen of them falling under the area of Health Sciences. Camilo José Cela University will again lead in terms of the variety of degrees offered. They will now provide qualifications in Urgent and Emergency Medicine, Hospital Emergency Medicine and Critical Patient, as well as Emergency and Emergency Nursing.

Other universities, such as the European University of Madrid and Antonio Nebrija University, will introduce a range of master’s degrees including Clinical Biotechnology, Invasive Physiotherapy, Research in Bioethics, Psychology of Couples and Sexuality, and Early Attention or Neuropsychology.

The new offerings are further complemented by International Business University (General Health Psychology and Educational Psychology), Alfonso X El Sabio University (Digital Dentistry), San Pablo-CEU University (Personalized Nutrition and Nutritional Intervention), and the University of the Balearic Islands (Digital Dentistry).

While the information contained in this article may contain statements, data, or notes from health institutions or professionals, it is important to note that it has been edited and prepared by journalists. Readers are advised to consult with health professionals for any health-related questions.

(Note: This content is ready to be published)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

