Ready to collaborate with the new Minister of Health for the good of cancer patients and for an oncology recovery plan. “We wish good work to the new Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci. Cancer patients represent a real army of people, there are about 3 million and 600 thousand in Italy. The health system must be able to respond to the new needs of these citizens. We need a united strategy to fight cancer. Prof. Schillaci is a nuclear doctor and is well acquainted with the problems of oncology. We ask the new Minister of Health to include in the agenda, among the first objectives to be achieved, a real strengthening of oncology, with a 360-degree attention, from prevention to home care, therapies, rehabilitation, accompaniment of end of life, up to clinical research, thus able to have a 360-degree impact on the impact of this pathology in our country ”, said Saverio Cinieri, National President of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology. “We need a real ‘recovery plan’ of oncology, to make up for the delays in assisting cancer patients accumulated during the pandemic that starts with healthy lifestyles: no to smoking, proper diet and constant physical activity. Furthermore, due to the pandemic, screenings for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer have registered a clear reduction ”.

Appreciation and satisfaction for the appointment of the new Minister of Health also by the Melanoma Foundation. “We guarantee the new Minister all our collaboration. We are confident that it can help and support Italian oncology in the fight against an insidious skin cancer such as melanoma “, declared Paolo Ascierto, President of the Foundation and Director of the Melanoma Oncology Unit, Oncological Immunotherapy and Innovative Therapies of the Institute ‘ Pascale ‘of Naples.

More public funds for research

“More funds are needed for experiments, public funding in this sector has always been underpowered in our country, despite the fact that it represents a cornerstone for innovation and improvement of assistance. In Italy, almost 40% of the trials concern oncology. Despite having few resources available, the studies conducted in Italy have changed clinical practice internationally in different types of cancer, leading to the modification of guidelines and recommendations. We hope that independent clinical oncological research will be among the priorities of the new minister ”, said Carmine Pinto, president of FICOG (Federation of Italian Cooperative Oncology Groups), in his congratulatory message for the new minister.

“The difficulties faced by non-industry sponsored research are summarized in the progressive decrease in the number of independent studies in recent years – says Carmine Pinto -. Clinical research is an engine of economic and social development, which can offer an important contribution to the sustainability of the system. There are also positive repercussions on employment, thanks to the use of highly specialized professional profiles. And the centers where clinical trials are carried out guarantee the growth of the researchers involved. Without forgetting the great advantages for patients, who access innovative therapies even a few years before reimbursement “.

A look at the hospitals

Orazio Schillaci is Past President of the Italian Society of Nuclear Medicine and for this reason the “Forum of the Scientific Societies of Italian Hospital and University Clinics” (FoSSC), which brings together over 30 scientific societies, and FOCE (Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists) welcomes upon his appointment. And he immediately asks to be able to collaborate to overcome the historical duality between hospital and territory, in favor of a single system of interconnected, continuous and complementary services in which the idea of ​​a hospital extended to the territory and adapted to the needs of the population prevails. “The strengthening and substantial modernization of hospitals and university polyclinics in our country must be achieved through the increase of ordinary hospital beds and intensive care and the reorganization of the medical area – says Francesco Cognetti, Coordinator of FoSSC and President of FOCE -. For this reason, the organizational parameters of the hospitals sanctioned with Ministerial Decree 70 (Ministerial Decree 70 of 2 April 2015) must be completely reviewed. It is also necessary to invest in personnel, because doctors and nurses are numerically inadequate in relation to the population of our country. Furthermore, and no longer only in words, a high consideration must be given to the strategic value of the professional element and the development of medical disciplines from a scientific, organizational and operational point of view. Furthermore, Italy must adapt as soon as possible to the European regulation on clinical trials, because there are still too many unresolved issues and heavy bureaucratic constraints ”.

“We are sure – concludes Cognetti – that the action of the new Minister will be characterized by a line of clear detachment from the policies on the health of the governments that have succeeded in leading the country over the last ten years and that he will take seriously the reasons and needs of the millions of sick citizens of our country and addresses with an innovative spirit and extreme attention also all aspects of the dissemination and strengthening of clinical research in our country and, ultimately, with promptness and competence the problem of a new and radical reform of the hospital system that solves the long-standing problems that afflict it ”.

The challenge of digitization

“In Italy we have been witnessing a revolution for some years: the complete digitalization of the pathological anatomy laboratories – declared Anna Sapino, President of SIAPeC-IAP (Italian Society of Pathological Anatomy and Diagnostic Cytopathology), wishing the new minister good work. “This is an important turning point that will significantly improve health care for millions of Italians struggling with serious diseases, including cancers. It is a complex process that must be guided by national and regional institutions. In our opinion, the new Minister of Health has all the skills to achieve this important turning point ”.