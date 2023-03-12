The working group on paediatrics and obstetrics has presented its first expertise on hospital reform. It is a scientific basis on which the reform process can be started. The topic of the first report is well chosen: because the need is great in paediatrics, pediatric surgery and obstetrics. The case-based flat rates have had side effects here: the number of locations for paediatrics and obstetrics has decreased. Parents have to travel longer distances with their children to find a children’s department. I would therefore like to thank the Commission for the good work, for the open description of the situation and for presenting possible solutions. With the submission of the statement, the political process begins.