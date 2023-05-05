Government, high tension on appointments. Commissioners for Inps and Inail – Politics

There is no peace on the appointments: even the choice of the new head of the Guardia di Finanza, expected by insiders, does not arrive in a Council of Ministers convened in the mid-afternoon and which begins two and a half hours late. A CDM in which, in a rather rapid meeting, instead comes the blitz on INPS and Inail, with the forfeiture of the current top management (Pasquale Tridico and Franco Bettoni) and receivership pending the revision of the governance of the two institutions. The Democratic Party arises. “The decree-law approved today by the Meloni government is a device built only to immediately get its hands on Rai, Inps and Inail. It is an indecency, a very serious and unprecedented forcing that cannot be endorsed in any way”. The economic manager of the Democratic Party writes it on Twitter.

And the rule that will allow Giorgia Meloni to appoint a new CEO of Rai, because the presidency of the San Carlo of Naples will be freed from June. But the waltz of the armchairs on state television would still be against the background of the new tug of war in the majority. A tension that would also be affecting the upcoming, expected, appointments of the investees, with the League – it is said in parliamentary circles – that would raise the stakes on the railways. Like a month ago in the match for the appointments of the large listed public companies, the distances between the souls of the executive are also being measured at the top of the Fiamme Gialle. At four the ministers are all waiting on the first floor of Palazzo Chigi (Matteo Salvini is not there, who had previously video-connected to the control room on the Milan-Cortina Olympics). Giancarlo Giorgetti and Guido Crosetto are missing, who had met in the early morning and shared the idea of ​​indicating General Umberto Sirico, current commander of the special units of the GDF, as the replacement for Giuseppe Zafarana, indicated as the new president of Eni and who he will take office shortly (the knot of his succession must therefore be resolved just as soon).

And Alfredo Mantovano is missing, who would instead push for Andrea De Gennaro, brother of the former police chief Gianni, (Mantovano was Undersecretary of the Interior when de Gennaro was Chief of Police). According to some stories, ministers and undersecretary locked up with the premier for a long time in his study, in a rather rough discussion. But in circles close to the Minister of Economy it is explained that it is a complex process, which sees the involvement of various subjects and which has been going on for some time. A path, it is underlined, shared from the beginning, which does not see any divergence with Chigi or with the other interested parties. Some ministers try to throw water on the fire, “no confrontation”. The delay of the CDM? Linked to the visit of the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy,. And what’s more, “it wasn’t a topic on the agenda”. The fact is that not only the choice for the Gdf but also that of the police chief has been postponed. And that of the prefect of Rome. A third name, that of the general, could emerge victorious from the duel on the yellow flames Fabrizio Carrara.

While at the head of the Police, if it were decided to replace Lamberto Giannini, Vittorio Pisani could arrive. For the prefecture of Rome, however, the names of Vittorio Rizzi, deputy chief of police and close to retirement, Laura Lega, head of the fire department, Carlo Palomba, prefect of Naples are mentioned.

The reorganization of Inps and Inail arrives: the decree approved by the CDM provides for the revision of governance, with the abolition of the figure of the vice president and a change in the discipline of the general manager, who will be in office for 4 years. As can be read in the final press release, as a first application, in order to proceed with the adaptations of the organizational and internal regulations of the entities, it is envisaged that within 10 days of the entry into force of the decree-law an extraordinary Commissioner will be appointed, with the consequent forfeiture of the presidents, vice-presidents and boards of directors. As the Palazzo Chigi press release explains, “in relation to the governance of public social security institutions, the figure of the Vice-president is abolished, a modification of the powers of the President is envisaged, who proposes the appointment of the General Manager (previously the prerogative of the board of directors) and a change in the discipline of the General Manager is envisaged, establishing that the same is appointed by the board of directors on the proposal of the President, remains in office for 4 years (in alignment with all other bodies, instead of 5) and is chosen with a comparative consultation procedure, as for public administration managers, rather than among internal managers or experts in the field”. “In the first application – the rule still provides -, in order to proceed with the adaptations of the organizational and internal regulations of the entities, it is envisaged that within 10 days of the entry into force of the decree-law an extraordinary Commissioner is appointed, with the consequent forfeiture of the presidents, vice-presidents and boards of directors”.

“For opera-symphonic foundations, it is foreseen a ban on receiving assignments, positions and collaborations for those who have reached the age of 70. The Superintendent of the same foundations ceases to hold office in any case at the age of 70; the Superintendents currently in office, who have completed 70 years of age on the date of entry into force of the decree, cease their office with effect from 10 June 2023”. This was decided by the Council of Ministers, explains the press release from Palazzo Chigi, in the legislative decree reforming the governance of public social security institutions, opera-symphonic foundations and listed companies. The decree should affect also on the decisions on Rai and on the future of the current managing director Carlo Fuortes.

“There is a 10-year extension of the deadline for submitting the application for the granting of the honorary title provided for the victims of the sinkholesof the Julian-Dalmatian exodus, of the events on the eastern border and the granting of recognition to the relatives of the infoibati”. This is foreseen by a decree approved by the Council of Ministers, as explained in the press release from Palazzo Chigi.

The Council of Ministers approved a state of emergency for Emilia Romagna following the storms that hit the region. “The government is operating with the utmost promptness – underlines Musumeci – in agreement with the Region, to face a serious situation of danger for the safety of people and the evacuation of numerous families due to the flooding of watercourses, flooding, landslides and damage to road infrastructure, public and private buildings, hydraulic defense works and the network of essential services”. The state of emergency lasts 12 months and allocates 10 million for “the most urgent interventions, in agreement with the Region and notwithstanding current legislation”.

ANSA Agency See also Cerciello Rega murder, because the Cassation overturned the sentences of Lee Elder Finnegan and Gabriel Natale Hjorth PHOTO – Meloni: ‘Proximity to populations’. Schools closed, trains stopped and about 500 evacuated in the Ravenna area. The CDM declares a state of emergency in the Region (ANSA)

There are two months of extension for the quater scrapping, as already announced by the Mef: the manifestation of the will to proceed with the facilitated definition, explains the press release of the CDM, must be made by 30 June 2023 (and no longer by 30 April 2023) and can be integrated by the same date. The payment of debts resulting from the individual charges entrusted to the collection agents from 1.1.2000 to 06.30.2022 can be made in a single solution no longer by 31 July 2023, but by 31 October 2023 or in the maximum number of 18 installments, the first and second by 31 October and 30 November.

Nicola Dell’Acqua commissioner for drought Nicola Dell’Acqua has been appointed drought commissioner. According to what we learn, the Council of Ministers decided it.

The Council of Ministers, according to what is learned, hresolved to insert the corrective to the migrant decree, the so-called ‘Cutro decree’, in today’s new decree. In particular, action is taken to clarify the rules on appeals against inadmissibility decisions

ANSA agency Accountants “have all the skills to help the political decision-maker, assist him in the definition of often very technical rules and in the process of simplifying bureaucracy, where possible. (ANSA)