Il Meloni government goes in short circuit sui doctors no vax. To cause the mess institutional is the regional law of the Puglia which allows only operators who have been vaccinated to have access to certain hospital wards. “It will come challenged“, The Undersecretary of Health announced this afternoon, Marcello Gemmatoa SkyTg24. The pharmacist of Brothers of Italy however it went into confusion: the Apulian law in fact it is not identical to the one that the government has just expired, allowing the no vaxes to return to the ward. In fact, the regional law provides that doctors without vaccines cannot enter the wards where they are hospitalized patients at risk. Furthermore, it is a norm that has existed since 19 June 2018 and which was then modified with the regional law of March 10, 2021including among the mandatory vaccines also that against Covid. The government he can no longer challenge it, as the terms (60 days) provided for by the Constitution have expired. That’s not all. Because to cause the short circuit – in fact denying Gemmato – came shortly after the words of the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci: “What i medici they will do will be the singles health directorates a decide itevaluating the place improve where reinstated doctors will be able to go to work, ”he told al breaking latest news. Schillaci’s indications are exactly those expected by the law of the Puglia Region, which his undersecretary, however, said shortly before he wanted to challenge.

And mess, precisely. Which risks creating the first institutional clash between the Meloni government it’s a Region. Undersecretary Gemmato, who is also from Puglia, may have been misled in his statement by the question he was asked to SkyTg24. During the broadcast, in fact, only one sentence from the governor was quoted Michele Emiliano: “For us in Puglia It does not change anything, the doctors ‘no vax’ will not return ”. It looked like a obligation regional vaccination, then Gemmato reacted by announcing the challenge of the rule. The president of the Puglia Region, however, had then specified: “Nobody was kicked outbut the unvaccinated, irresponsible, are not in contact with patients e they will not get back in touch with them”. This is precisely what the regional law provides, which allows only vaccinated operators to come into contact with frail patients. In Puglia “the law it exists and remains in effect“, The regional councilor replied to Gemmato Rocco Clear.

Then comes the reply from Emiliano himself: “Gemmato is a long-time politician and he should know that between national laws e regional laws in competing subjects as the Health there is no relationship of hierarchy which makes the former prevail over the latter, unless there is a violation of the powers of the Parliament. But the latter must be promptly challenged by the government, which did not happen in our case, as the law is in 2021 issue“. The president of the Puglia Region then attacks: “I note that Gemmato is trying his hand at daring legal reasoning announcing the challenge of the Apulian law, and in doing so he has the Government of which he has been a member do one very bad figure“. “In fact, the terms for the appeal have largely expired. One should like that immediately resign for its inadequacy ”, concludes Emiliano.

With the decree approved on Monday by the Council of Ministers, the government has expired the obligation vaccinal for all health personnel, thus allowing the reintegration of the doctors no vax in hospitals. The Apulian law, as explained by the commissioner Palese, is different from the national law in force until 31 October: “It only allows operators who have been vaccinated, according to the indications of the National Vaccination Prevention Plan in force, to have access to certain hospital wards“. The other doctors are not suspended, but they stay away from the wards. In fact, the request arrived yesterday also fromAnaao Assomedthe most representative union of hospital doctors, which has suggested that the government keep out of “wards with frail patients more a risk“Unvaccinated health personnel. On this point, the go-ahead from Minister Schillaci himself has actually arrived: “I have also read about controversy about what these doctors (unvaccinated) they will go to dobut what they will do will be the individual health departments to decide “.

The minister therefore implicitly gave the consent to the Apulian law. Moreover, the government could not even challenge it, even if it wanted to: “The Apulian law on the vaccination obligation for Covid is valid and cannot be challenged: the deadline for the national government’s appeal has expired. 9 maggio 2021, pursuant to article 127 of the Constitution. More than a year and a half ago “, underlined the president of the Budget Commission of the Apulian Regional Council, fabian They say (Pd).

“In Puglia I am solo 10 doctors of the regional health system who did not receive the vaccination anti Covid. E 103 are the unvaccinated between health workers e nurses“, Explains the commissioner Palese. Which then recalls how the Constitutional Court has already declared the constitutional legitimacy of the regional law of 2018 (the one that did not include the vaccine against Covid) “with sentence n. 137 of 6 June 2019 stating that the regional legislation is specifically addressed to health professionals who carry out their professional activity within the structures belonging to the National Health Service, in order to to prevent e to protect the salute of those who attend i places of care“. Also according to the national president of the National Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), Filippo Rings“There is no conflict between national standard e regional. The first provided that vaccination was an indispensable requirement for practicing the profession, and therefore suspended the staff no vax. The second does not suspendbut is limited to preventing unvaccinated doctors from working in the departments most at risk“. In Puglia, unvaccinated doctors can therefore only be removed from certain departments.