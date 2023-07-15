Governor of the Atlantic Supports Comprehensive Animal Welfare Day in Soledad

The Governor of the Atlantic, Elsa Noguera, joined the comprehensive day of animal welfare in Soledad’s Central Plaza on Friday. This event aimed to provide free veterinary care to low-income pet owners in the municipality. Noguera highlighted the importance of pet well-being and mentioned that the government has already sterilized 7,000 animals, including dogs and cats, as part of their “More Health for Your Pets” program. This initiative has also trained over 300 people on responsible pet ownership.

The Secretary of Health of the Atlantic, Alma Solano, explained that these welfare days rely on community support and offer services such as anti-rabies vaccination, deworming, sterilization, veterinary evaluations, and responsible ownership training. All these services were provided for free to ensure the well-being of both pets and their owners.

Andrea Marín, a Soledad resident who participated with her dog Chanel, expressed her gratitude to the Atlantic government for the care provided. For many low-income families, access to veterinary care is limited due to financial constraints, making these free services invaluable.

The Ministry of Health also reminded pet owners of the veterinary medical emergency line, 3175112518, which is available for strata 1, 2, and 3 pet owners, as well as emergencies for stray animals, across all 22 municipalities of the Atlantic department. This initiative aims to ensure that pets of all backgrounds have access to necessary medical attention when needed.

Despite the intensity of the sun, the community of Soledad showed overwhelming support for the day of animal welfare, underlining the importance they place on their pets’ well-being. The government’s commitment to providing free veterinary care demonstrates their dedication to maintaining a healthy and responsible pet population in the Atlantic.