Flashes of red in the Melbourne rain. There is the Ferrari Of Charles Leclerc from the upper reaches of the standings at the end of the first day of free tests. The Monegasque finishes 2nd, 4 tenths from the first in the class, Fernando Alonsowhich with theAston Martin already on the podium twice (3rd in Bahrain and in Jeddah), she sets the best time (1’18”887) in the first twenty minutes before the session gets wet at Albert Park, changing the teams’ schedules. The Spaniard, on medium tyres, is a tenth faster than Max Verstappen who on soft tires had finished in the lead in the morning. The Dutchman, with medium coverage, finished 3rd in the Australian afternoon, two tenths behind Leclerc. His Red Bull, unusually nervous. Even if it remains the car to beat.

Has Ferrari, in serious trouble at the start of the championship without podiums, perhaps found something? Its red, like that of Carlos Sainz who finishes 5th at almost 8 tenths, rode with a new bottom, the same tested on Friday in Jeddah. It is precisely in that area of ​​the car, from which most of the performance is obtained and which has been raised by regulation, that Maranello is concentrating on making the SF-23 work. So much so that a new, much more advanced version has been planned for Imola. The first feedback in Melbourne is positive at the moment. Ferrari seemed much more at ease with themselves and with the track.

How close to recovering ground after being relegated to fourth force in Jeddah will be seen in the race, where Ferrari suffers the most, while in qualifying, especially with Leclerc, it can always have its say. During the Italian night (at 3.30), there will be the third free practice session while qualifying will be at 7 in the morning: rain is still expected and temperatures will drop (around 10-15 degrees), autumn is coming in Australia. But for the pole position it should be dry. It is more important than elsewhere to place in front, despite the many changes on the circuit since last year, at Albert Park, a semi-city circuit, overtaking remains difficult.

And if you find the cars with wings in front, stratospheric in all conditions and authors of two double goals (although today Sergio Perez only 7th, but he worked on the reds and encountered a lot of traffic), it’s very hard for everyone. Except perhaps for Alonso that he has an extraordinary car, the first of the human ones. The Mercedes? Works in progress. They are trying to file the damages from a wrong project that they will change shortly (at Imola, coinciding with the biggest developments of Ferrari), meanwhile George Russell he places himself 4th one tenth from Verstappen and leaving the red of Sainz behind by only 23 thousandths. Hamilton 13th after the 2nd time in the first session between the two Red Bulls: the 7-time world champion didn’t look for performance, he dedicated himself to understanding the harder tyres. Lewis is under no illusions: “We won’t be able to compete with the Red Bulls. We’ll just have to try to get as high as we can. I think we’ll have the pace to fight for fifth position, as happened last race.”