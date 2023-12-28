GPs and emergency rooms under attack – Targatocn.it

Health crisis in Cuneo: Flu, Covid, and Gastrointestinal viruses wreak havoc

Between flu, Covid, and gastrointestinal viruses, thousands of people in the province of Cuneo are currently bedridden. The numbers show no signs of decreasing and are expected to reach a “double peak” during the period between Christmas and New Year.

The emergency room in Cuneo has witnessed a 15% increase in accesses since December 23rd. “From around 170/180 passages per day, we have gone to over 200, up to 220, in the last few days. We have a large number of people with flu symptoms, which has gone from 6 to 12%. And also many young people, affected by the gastrointestinal virus that is circulating. Nothing new compared to other years,” explains Dr. Giuseppe Lauria, director of Urgency and Emergency Medicine at the Cuneo hospital.

Even general practitioners are under assault, with many struggling to keep up with the demand. Dr. Luciano Bertolusso, president of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners of the Cuneo section, states, “With the addition of Covid and flu, we are in complete delirium.” Dr. Lorenzo Marino, doctor from Borgo San Dalmazzo and secretary of the provincial FIMMG, adds, “The next few weeks will be very tough. The peak has not yet arrived.”

The severity of the symptoms is a cause for concern. “Some, especially younger patients, we manage over the phone. But, if after three or five days things don’t improve, a visit is necessary. Not to mention that there are also chronic patients, who we can’t stop following,” says Dr. Marino.

With the absence of containment measures and the increased social gatherings during this period, the situation is expected to worsen. Dr. Marino concludes, “If we add the fact that there is no longer any containment measure and that this is a period of get-togethers, dinners, and meetings, it is inevitable that infections will be very high.” The health crisis in Cuneo is reaching a critical point, and the community must be vigilant and take necessary precautions to curb the spread of these viruses.

