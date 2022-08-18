The 2022-2023 season of Basketball 2.015 officially began on Tuesday afternoon, with the “first day of school” under the orders of coach Antimo Martino at the Palafiera. From Wednesday we start again, with double training sessions between the Buscherini park and the building in via Punta di Ferro, to start putting gas in the engine, to get to know each other on and off the pitch, to make a group and lay the foundations for the long season to come . A detailed training program, curated by the athletic trainer Carlo Marani, on his return to Forlì (he followed the FulgorLibertas in the past with coach Nenad Vucinic and Massimo Galli) after taking care of the Eagles Bologna, Rimini, Mantua and Imola.

Marani, what role does the athletic trainer play in this first phase of the season?

In the beginning, you have a greater responsibility in compacting the group and ensuring that all players can reach the same level. It will be a week of evaluations, during which I will get to know the boys better; after which we will try to bring the single common thread for the team as far as possible.

What approach will be adopted in these first days?

It will be a gradual preparation. The first few workouts will not be particularly demanding, then the most important part will begin in a week, after starting to see how everyone reacts to the first workloads. Then a phase will begin that will last between four and six weeks, which will depend on the level that the players reach.

What is the first impression?

I have seen well trained players, even if the first evaluations will be done in a week. But I can say that the level is very high.

It will be a long and stressful season. How will the athletic condition evolve?

It is impossible to arrive ready in October. The best physical condition is obtained by working gradually and continuously. I hope that in the first three-four months everything goes for the best in order to give as much continuity as possible to the work and reach the top of physical condition, therefore towards the middle of the season.

And to keep in good shape from February to June?

It is the classic question that has no answer and if I had it I would not answer (smiles, ed). In June, the mental condition will be decisive.

Concerns about covid?

In the past I have coached players who have had it in a heavy way and who have then suffered, but I can say that obviously it’s all very subjective. In this group there are no players who have had major problems in previous seasons. So I’m calm from this point of view.