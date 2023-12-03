Home » Graduation Day in Sports Management by Luiss and Sport and Health with Mezzaroma and Abete. “Fundamental training. The sports system needs professionalism and competence”
Health

Graduation Day in Sports Management by Luiss and Sport and Health with Mezzaroma and Abete. “Fundamental training. The sports system needs professionalism and competence”

by admin
Graduation Day in Sports Management by Luiss and Sport and Health with Mezzaroma and Abete. “Fundamental training. The sports system needs professionalism and competence”

Sport and training united in an increasingly solid combination. The Graduation Day of the course took place in the morning Executive Program of Sports Managementorganized by LUISS Business School and from Sports School Of Sport e Salute S.p.A.now in its 17th edition.

At the graduation ceremony in Room 6 of the Giulio Onesti Olympic Preparation Centre, which concluded with the ritual photo and the throwing of the touch by the students, among others, the President of Sport and Health, Marco Mezzaroma, the President of the Luiss Business School, Luigi Abete, the Associate Dean Education & Partnership of the Luiss Business School, Enzo Peruffo, the Director of Sport Impact, Rossana Ciuffetti, the Head of the School of Sport, Donatella Minelli, and the star of Italian swimming, today Legend of Sport and Health, Alessia Filippi.

“I am happy and proud to participate in this day. I thank the teachers, students and all those who participated – he said Marco Mezzaroma, president of Sport e Salute SpA -. The Sports School is a source of pride for Sport and Health and constitutes one of the lines of strategic development on which the Company is aiming. The now multi-year collaboration with a national excellence such as the Luiss Business School also fits into this perspective. In the sports system there is a need for great professionalism and managerialism. And in this Sport and Health can provide excellent training. Sport is a growing sector but to work in it requires in-depth and adequate preparation and training. Good luck to everyone for the future.”

See also  Ukraine, how will the war end? The ways to get to impose peace - breaking latest news

The President of the Luiss Business School, Luigi Abeteduring his speech he recalled that “study and training activities are essential to increase one’s skills” and that “the course in question is part of a broader ‘Dual Career’ project, designed to combine high level sporting commitment with that of study”.

Words also shared by Alessia Filippi, swimming champion: “Team play is fundamental in sport and in everyday life, including study and training – underlined the Legend of Sport and Health -. To achieve your goals you need to train, make sacrifices, be consistent and commit, and you need to have mental flexibility. Sport and study must go hand in hand. Today, thanks to Sport and Health, I am happy to be able to pass on to young people the values ​​that sport has taught me.”

Follow Sport and Health on the official accounts for all updates:

Subscribe to the Facebook Instagram NewsletterTwitterLinkedinTelegram

You may also like

Cancer patient has to wait until the end...

Vegan diet, those who follow it avoid running...

8 March: Schillaci, ‘thanks to the women of...

In Naples, first CAR T administration for severe...

Burgers, be careful how you cook them: if...

Twice as good as weight loss injection! The...

Harnessing the Power of AI in Veterinary Medicine:...

Arianna Giaroli, the 13-year-old hit by a horse’s...

Diagnose fibromyalgia with a simple blood test

People Pleaser: How we set boundaries without losing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy