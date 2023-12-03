Graduation Day in Sports Management by Luiss and Sport and Health with Mezzaroma and Abete. “Fundamental training. The sports system needs professionalism and competence”

Sport and training united in an increasingly solid combination. The Graduation Day of the course took place in the morning Executive Program of Sports Managementorganized by LUISS Business School and from Sports School Of Sport e Salute S.p.A.now in its 17th edition.

At the graduation ceremony in Room 6 of the Giulio Onesti Olympic Preparation Centre, which concluded with the ritual photo and the throwing of the touch by the students, among others, the President of Sport and Health, Marco Mezzaroma, the President of the Luiss Business School, Luigi Abete, the Associate Dean Education & Partnership of the Luiss Business School, Enzo Peruffo, the Director of Sport Impact, Rossana Ciuffetti, the Head of the School of Sport, Donatella Minelli, and the star of Italian swimming, today Legend of Sport and Health, Alessia Filippi.

“I am happy and proud to participate in this day. I thank the teachers, students and all those who participated – he said Marco Mezzaroma, president of Sport e Salute SpA -. The Sports School is a source of pride for Sport and Health and constitutes one of the lines of strategic development on which the Company is aiming. The now multi-year collaboration with a national excellence such as the Luiss Business School also fits into this perspective. In the sports system there is a need for great professionalism and managerialism. And in this Sport and Health can provide excellent training. Sport is a growing sector but to work in it requires in-depth and adequate preparation and training. Good luck to everyone for the future.”

The President of the Luiss Business School, Luigi Abeteduring his speech he recalled that “study and training activities are essential to increase one’s skills” and that “the course in question is part of a broader ‘Dual Career’ project, designed to combine high level sporting commitment with that of study”.

Words also shared by Alessia Filippi, swimming champion: “Team play is fundamental in sport and in everyday life, including study and training – underlined the Legend of Sport and Health -. To achieve your goals you need to train, make sacrifices, be consistent and commit, and you need to have mental flexibility. Sport and study must go hand in hand. Today, thanks to Sport and Health, I am happy to be able to pass on to young people the values ​​that sport has taught me.”

