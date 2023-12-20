Graduation of New Doctors and Nurses in Critical Medicine and Otorhinolaryngology

New Doctors Graduate from Hugo Chávez Frías Health Sciences University in Guárico State

Recently, the Ministry of Popular Power for Health (MPPS) celebrated the graduation of new doctors in critical medicine and otorhinolaryngology, as well as nurses specializing in obstetrics and nephrology. The graduates are set to join the National Public Health System (SPNS) of the Guárico state.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Legislative Council of the Bolivarian state of Guárico (CLEBG) and was attended by the sole Health authority in the entity, Rosa Vásquez. Vásquez emphasized the importance of humanism and solidarity in the medical profession, urging the new graduates to carry their achievements with honor and continue serving the people in healthcare centers.

The specialists of the twelfth XII promotion received their training at the Dr. Rafael Zamora Arévalo (Infante) and Dr. Israel Ranuárez Balza (Roscio) Hospital centers, through the Programmed Care Residencies Leading to a Specialist Certificate (RAPCCES) program.

Xiomara Montañez, the coordinator of Teaching and Research of the Llanera region, expressed the commitment to continue training human talent for the construction and strengthening of the SPNS, with the goal of providing a timely response to the population.

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, along with the Minister of the MPPS, Magaly Gutiérrez Viña, have continued to invest in the training of health professionals with various specialties, in order to expand knowledge and put it into practice in the different hospitals of the entity.

It is clear that the MPPS is dedicated to the development and deployment of skilled healthcare professionals in the Guárico state and beyond, in line with the vision and principles of the late supreme commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías.

