Gran Sasso, ski mountaineer falls 150 meters during an off-piste and dies

Gran Sasso, ski mountaineer falls 150 meters during an off-piste and dies

Tragedy in Pietracamela, Gran Sasso, on the Corno Grande. A ski mountaineer – Fabio Racanella, 51 years old from Orvieto – lost control off-piste, falling into…

Tragedy in Pietracamela, Gran Sassoon the Corno Grande. A ski mountaineer – Fabio Racanella51 years of Orvieto – he lost control off-piste falling into a gully for about 150 meters and died. His body was recovered and taken to the morgue of the Teramo hospital. On the spot the carabinieri of Pietracamela and the Alpine Rescue. The serious accident happened just before noon on the Direttissima del Gran Sasso. Racanella was a mountaineering instructor, a great connoisseur of the mountains and a member of the Cai. In his city, many knew his great passion for sport and the mountains. A passion that also emerges from his Facebook profile, where he had published several photos with mountain landscapes, even in snowy landscapes, with skis on his feet.

Avalanche in the Aosta Valley, the two missing Turin ski mountaineers found dead: the bodies buried under three meters of snow

The helicopter rescues coordinated by the 118 from L’Aquila were useless, who then went to the hospital in the regional capital. The man, who fell from the Teramo side of the Abruzzo peak, was recognized after a couple of hours: it is a 51-year-old from the province of Terni. Relatives are on their way to the hospital Teramo for identification, the return of the body, while the carabinieri are proceeding with further investigations.

The man was descending on mountaineering skis along the Bissolati Canal, at an altitude of 2,700 meters, when for reasons yet to be ascertained he lost control of his skis and slipped into the long and deep canal. Some skiers who witnessed the accident gave the alarm. The technicians of the Abruzzo Alpine and Speleological Rescue immediately arrived at the scene of the accident, with the doctor on duty, who reached the man at an altitude of 2,400 meters. Unfortunately the doctor could do nothing but ascertain the death of the ski mountaineer.

