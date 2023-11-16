Granada Bar Association Takes Action on Lawyers’ Emotional Well-being

“Taking care of the legal profession: Granada Bar Association focuses on emotional well-being”

A recent study has revealed that a staggering 80% of professionals in the legal field experience high levels of stress, with 63% reporting high burnout. This is double the average percentage of professionals at the European level who suffer from stress. The legal profession is known for non-extendable deadlines, high pressure, and the emotional toll of dealing with clients’ legal problems, all of which contribute to the mental strain experienced by lawyers.

In response to this concerning trend, the Granada Bar Association has launched a new Subcommittee on emotional well-being in the practice of law. The goal of this initiative is to provide lawyers in the province with useful skills, techniques, and tools to improve their day-to-day well-being. According to the dean of the Granada Lawyers, Leandro Cabrera, “Lawyers have the same problems as any other person, perhaps aggravated by our highly demanding profession, and that is why we… believed that it is time to turn to experts to train us in being able to regulate that stress.”

The Subcommittee will address various aspects of professional practice, including mental health, social skills, time management, anxiety treatment, and assertive communication. The ultimate goal is to help lawyers better handle the demands of their profession and, in turn, provide better service to their clients.

Additionally, the Granada Bar Association aims to dismantle the stigma surrounding emotional well-being in the legal profession. Many lawyers avoid expressing their mental health struggles for fear that it could negatively impact their careers. With this new project, the association hopes to create an open and supportive environment where lawyers can openly discuss their feelings without fear of judgment.

To kick off their program of activities, the Subcommittee hosted a session featuring Dr. Luis Gutiérrez Rojas, a psychiatrist at the San Cecilio Clinical Hospital – University of Granada. Dr. Rojas provided attendees with valuable insights on promoting emotional balance and offered practical solutions for managing stress and anxiety in the legal profession.

The Granada Bar Association’s emphasis on emotional well-being in the legal profession reflects a growing concern for the mental health of lawyers. By prioritizing the well-being of legal professionals, the association is taking a significant step towards fostering a healthier and more supportive work environment for all.

