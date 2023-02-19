Granarolo (Bologna), 18 February 2023 – Un accident has paralyzed the via Romein Granarolo, which is still closed to traffic. Three vehicles involved e four peopleincluding a bambino. None in danger of life.

To collide on via Roma at the gates of the Granarolese hamlet of Viadagolafor reasons still to be clarified, it was around 7 pm two cars, a Panda and a Bm, and a motorcycle. It’s unclear what or who caused the impact. What is certain is that it was tremendous enough to literally catapult all three vehicles into a ditch on the side of the road.

The firefighters intervened on the spot to free the people from the vehicles and rescue workers with three ambulances e the air ambulance. The wounded, not life threatening, were all taken to the Maggiore. The Granarolo carabinieri are on site and will have to shed light on the dynamics.