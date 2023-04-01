What does the procedure involve? What will happen now and when Trump will be called to present himself to the prosecution is not yet clear: the details must be defined by the Secret Service with the New York authorities, even if the former president’s lawyer has assured that his client will present himself spontaneously and will undergo the appropriate procedures, from fingerprints to photos. In that case he should be spared the humiliation of arrest.

What is Trump risking? In all likelihood, the former president would then be released on bail, with the judge possibly setting restrictions on his travels pending trial that could result in a simple fine if he is found to be a “misdemeanour” (an infraction). , or a sentence of up to 4 years in case of a crime.

He will be able to continue the electoral campaign But the grand jury’s decision is bound to have unprecedented repercussions on US politics as well as influence the race for the White House for 2024, even if the indictment does not, in fact, stop his presidential race. In fact, American laws, according to local media, do not provide for bans of this type, even though they do prohibit voting for those who have been convicted. Trump himself had announced that he would continue his campaign if indicted.

Trump's attorney, Chris Kise, said the indictment "has no legal basis", branding it as "the lowest point in history for our criminal justice system". "What was once the most respected and revered district attorney's office in the nation has been completely bastardized by an opportunistic politician who, like many others, seeks to cash in on the Trump brand," he said in a statement to CNN. "The complete absence of a legal basis, coupled with the political nature of the indictment, should scare every citizen of this country, regardless of their views on Trump," Kise stressed.

The Stormy Daniels case The exact charges are not yet known, but the case revolves around an alleged illegal payment to porn star Stephanie Clifford, known by the stage name of Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 election campaign for the White House. The investigation carried out by Bragg focuses on the 130,000 dollars that would have been paid to the woman to keep silent about a relationship she had ten years earlier with Trump, whose lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, admitted to having personally dealt with the transaction.

Money registered as legal fees The money, the indictment claims, would later be recorded as “legal expenses” for the Trump Organization. Bragg, elected in 2021 with the Democratic Party, has not publicly provided details of the investigation. According to speculation in the national press, the prosecutor could accuse Trump not only of false accounting, but also of political crimes: in 2016, in fact, the election campaign for the White House was in full swing, which saw Trump oppose the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump did not expect the indictment The grand jury vote came as a surprise as jurors were expected to consider other cases and then take time off until the end of April. Trump’s staff didn’t expect a decision either. The tycoon was at his Mar-a-Lago residence when he learned the news regarding his indictment.

DeSantis with Trump: "Florida will not accept extradition" Trump's archenemy, Ron DeSantis, has sided with the accused tycoon and has announced that Florida will not extradite him. "The manipulation of the justice system to advance a political agenda overturns the rule of law and is un-American," the Republican governor wrote on Twitter. "The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade crime and condone criminal conduct. However, now he's bending the law to target a political opponent," DeSantis attacked, noting that "Florida doesn't will respond to the extradition request".

House Speaker McCarthy: “Abuse of power, damage to the US” “Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in his attempt to interfere in the presidential election.” Thus the speaker of the US House, the Republican Kevin McCarth. “While he regularly releases violent criminals to terrorize the public, Alvin Bragg has weaponized the ni.” our judicial system” against the former president, McCarthy attacked again. “The American people will not tolerate this injustice and the House will take into account its unprecedented abuse of power”.

Son Eric: “The indictment is a political act” Trump’s indictment is “a political act” to prevent his candidacy. This is claimed by one of the tycoon’s sons, Eric, on Twitter. “Nobody is above the law. This indictment is just the beginning,” said Michael Cohen, the tycoon’s former lawyer who later became his main accuser.

Trump jr: “It’s something that would make Mao and Stalin pale” “This stuff is something Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot would do. It would make them pale.” It’s Donald Trump Jr’s comment about his father’s indictment. The eldest son of the former president has also launched an attack on Republicans who do not support the tycoon. “You will see what will happen to you when they come looking for you, because they will come”.