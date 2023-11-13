Grand Opening of Hometown Collective Studios in East Hampton: A Wellness Space for the Community

Hometown Collective Studios Opens in East Hampton

On Saturday night, the official opening of Hometown Collective Studios took place, a new health and wellness space that aims to become a community meeting point offering a variety of services and activities, both in English and Spanish. The studios, located at 65 Montauk Highway in East Hampton, are the result of several years of dreams, planning, and searching by a mother of Ecuadorian origin and her two daughters who harbored the dream of creating their own business.

Combining their strengths, the community will be offered various options to feed the body and spirit including a yoga studio, body contouring studio, and a space offering Spanish classes for children and crafts and spiritual enrichment workshops for adults and children.

Erika Garcia, co-owner of Hometown Collective Studios, expressed their vision for the space, emphasizing the desire to have a place all year round for the community, including both American and Spanish-speaking members. “I think there is a very big separation, but when there are activities and classes, we have an opportunity to integrate the community, so that together we can grow,” said Garcia.

Not only will the studios offer varying activities, but they also plan to open their space to other entrepreneurs who need access to a studio to publicize their skills, hold a conference, or host a meeting with their employees, among other options. “We have the space, and there are many open spaces, why don’t we bring in other people who already have their own clientele… to also grow themselves,” said Garcia.

In addition to the services and activities in the three studios, Hometown Collective Studios plans to open a store featuring products, crafts, and goods made by local entrepreneurs as a way to support and showcase the talent of East End residents. The trio hopes to create a space for children during school breaks to offer artistic and educational activities.

The trio expressed their gratitude and excitement for the opening of Hometown Collective Studios, emphasizing their focus on mental, physical, spiritual, and community well-being. The studios are officially open to the public, and interested individuals can contact 631 893 9477 to inquire about activities, rental space, or propose ideas.

