The April-June quarterly reports kept coming, and late yesterday, it was time for Take-Two to submit their report.They have a lot of interesting things to share, like no less than 75% of their net income from“Recurrent Consumer Expenditure”which is a fancier way of saying things like loot boxes, microtransactions, and virtual currencies.

Expect more games to become free or have a similar strategy, as such a small piece actually comes from selling video games today. But on the earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also mentioned Grand Theft Auto VI, saying:

“Development is underway and they (Rockstar) are determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, the industry and entertainment.

While this is certainly not confirmation that the game will be released or even revealed anytime soon, it could still be a sign that Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t as far away as some rumors have claimed.