Home Health Grand Theft Auto VI “In Progress” – Grand Theft Auto VI
Health

Grand Theft Auto VI “In Progress” – Grand Theft Auto VI

by admin
Grand Theft Auto VI “In Progress” – Grand Theft Auto VI

The April-June quarterly reports kept coming, and late yesterday, it was time for Take-Two to submit their report.They have a lot of interesting things to share, like no less than 75% of their net income from“Recurrent Consumer Expenditure”which is a fancier way of saying things like loot boxes, microtransactions, and virtual currencies.

Expect more games to become free or have a similar strategy, as such a small piece actually comes from selling video games today. But on the earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also mentioned Grand Theft Auto VI, saying:

“Development is underway and they (Rockstar) are determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, the industry and entertainment.

While this is certainly not confirmation that the game will be released or even revealed anytime soon, it could still be a sign that Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t as far away as some rumors have claimed.

See also  Fiaso, in December + 46% of hospitalized among the unvaccinated: the report

You may also like

What is monkeypox: what are the symptoms, how...

Intermittent fasting also protects against Covid

What we know so far about Silea’s New...

Based on Android 13, Samsung has also started...

blocked blood bags

What we know so far about Silea’s New...

“Demon Slayer Blade Shinokami Blood Wind Arc” paid...

Political parties and social networks: the left snubs...

The celebration of one of Japan’s biggest fighting...

Political parties and social networks: the left snubs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy