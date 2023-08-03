Grandma’s classic tastes so delicious!

Would you like a potato salad? Or would you prefer cucumber salad? Why not have both and prepare a delicious potato and cucumber salad grandma’s way? The classic salad tastes delicious and goes well with any garden party.

Salads taste bland and boring? We see it completely differently! A potato and cucumber salad gives us the best of both worlds and is packed with flavor and aroma. The preparation is super easy and the salad perfectly complements absolutely every dish.

Potato cucumber salad recipe

A crunchy cucumber salad or a filling potato salad? Now we don’t have to choose anymore! A potato and cucumber salad is a real classic that we already know from grandma’s times and that we could eat every day. Whether as a small side dish or even as a main meal – you simply can’t go wrong with this recipe.

Ingredients for 4 servings

1 kg potatoes, waxy 120 ml vegetable stock 1 medium cucumber 1 small onion 20 ml apple cider vinegar 40 ml olive oil 1 tsp Dijon mustard Salt and pepper

preparation

Boil the potatoes in boiling salted water for about 20 minutes and peel while still warm. Heat the vegetable stock and add the apple cider vinegar. Slice the potatoes and sprinkle with salt. Cut the onion into thin rings, place on top of the potatoes and season with a little black pepper. Pour the vegetable broth over the whole thing and add the olive oil and mustard. Mix gently with a wooden spoon and leave to stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour. Thinly slice the cucumber with a mandolin or sharp knife and add to the potato salad. Stir everything carefully and place in the fridge for 15 minutes. And voilà – your delicious potato and cucumber salad is ready!

How to store the potato and cucumber salad?

The very best thing about our potato and cucumber salad is that it tastes even better after a few hours or the next day. You can store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. You can enjoy the salad either cold or warm.

So you can refine the recipe

Grandma’s potato and cucumber salad also tastes really good in the classic version. But why not add some variety and spice up the recipe? Maybe you will really impress your grandma – who knows?

It tastes even creamier and more delicious if you serve the potato and cucumber salad with your choice of yoghurt or cream dressing. Swap the cucumbers for pickles for an even more intense flavor. Or why not make a full meal of it and spice up the potato and cucumber salad with bacon?

