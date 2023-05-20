Grandma’s classic tastes so delicious!

It won’t be long before many of us are back to grilling in the gardens! Steaks and sausages from the grill always taste delicious, but a delicious salad should not be missing either. And what is the absolute classic that we all love? A potato salad, of course! If you have to cook for a crowd and want to surprise them with something delicious and simple, then our 7-Cup Salad recipe is a must-buy! The cult recipe is a real classic that should not be missing at any barbecue party and will taste good to everyone. So what are you waiting for – read on and bon appetit!

7 cup salad recipe

Now that we’ve baked beer cakes, it’s time for a creamy salad. Why We Love the 7-Cup Salad Recipe? No complicated weighing and made super fast – the ingredients are simply weighed into cups and the amount can be adjusted in a very uncomplicated way. One cup per ingredient is enough for a relaxed barbecue evening in a small group. Feel free to double the ingredients used for a larger party.

Ingredients

1 cup potatoes, waxy

1 cup cooked ham

1 cup of apples

1 cup hard boiled eggs

1 Tasse Saladgurken

1 cup onions

1 Cup Mayonnaise

Salt

Pfeffer

Paprika powder

preparation

Boil the potatoes in a large pot of salted water and cook until tender, about 20 minutes.

Let cool slightly and cut into small pieces.

Peel and core the apples and cut into small cubes.

Then put all the ingredients in a large salad bowl and add mayonnaise.

Mix gently with a spoon, being careful not to muddle the ingredients.

Season with salt, pepper and paprika and stir again.

Then wrap in cling film and place in the fridge for 2-3 hours.

And voilà – your 7-cup salad is ready!

Cut the cucumber, eggs, onions and boiled ham into small cubes.

Delicious potato salad variants

The great thing about the 7-cup salad recipe is that you can experiment with the ingredients and it never gets boring. Here are some delicious potato salad variations we love.