Grandma’s classic tastes so delicious!

It won’t be long before many of us are back to grilling in the gardens! Steaks and sausages from the grill always taste delicious, but a delicious salad should not be missing either. And what is the absolute classic that we all love? A potato salad, of course! If you have to cook for a crowd and want to surprise them with something delicious and simple, then our 7-Cup Salad recipe is a must-buy! The cult recipe is a real classic that should not be missing at any barbecue party and will taste good to everyone. So what are you waiting for – read on and bon appetit!
7 cup salad recipe
Now that we’ve baked beer cakes, it’s time for a creamy salad. Why We Love the 7-Cup Salad Recipe? No complicated weighing and made super fast – the ingredients are simply weighed into cups and the amount can be adjusted in a very uncomplicated way. One cup per ingredient is enough for a relaxed barbecue evening in a small group. Feel free to double the ingredients used for a larger party.
Ingredients
- 1 cup potatoes, waxy
- 1 cup cooked ham
- 1 cup of apples
- 1 cup hard boiled eggs
- 1 Tasse Saladgurken
- 1 cup onions
- 1 Cup Mayonnaise
- Salt
- Pfeffer
- Paprika powder
preparation
- Boil the potatoes in a large pot of salted water and cook until tender, about 20 minutes.
- Let cool slightly and cut into small pieces.
- Peel and core the apples and cut into small cubes.
- Then put all the ingredients in a large salad bowl and add mayonnaise.
- Mix gently with a spoon, being careful not to muddle the ingredients.
- Season with salt, pepper and paprika and stir again.
- Then wrap in cling film and place in the fridge for 2-3 hours.
- And voilà – your 7-cup salad is ready!
- Cut the cucumber, eggs, onions and boiled ham into small cubes.
Delicious potato salad variants
The great thing about the 7-cup salad recipe is that you can experiment with the ingredients and it never gets boring. Here are some delicious potato salad variations we love.
- For a lighter twist, you could omit the mayonnaise and use Greek yogurt instead.
- To make the potato salad vegan, use plant-based yogurt and skip the eggs.
- Radishes and gherkins also go perfectly with the 7-cup salad.
- Instead of boiled ham, the potato salad with bacon tastes just as good.