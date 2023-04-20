Grandma’s laxative herbal tea works wonders!

Goodbye constipation: try grandma’s laxative herbal tea!

When the intestine is functioning, we feel better too. Have problems of this type causes considerable physical inconvenience. Today we want to meet you with some laxative herbal teas specifically designed to promote intestinal transit and purify the body of excess waste.

It all starts from choice of the product. There is a wide range of infusions on the market that can improve these problems, but before buying any, we always suggest a consultation with your trusted doctor, who will be able to tell you what is best for you!

For our part, however, we want to introduce you some alternatives that can alleviate this nuisance. Curious to find out what they are? Then, you just have to continue reading the post below!

A laxative tea it’s a great start for fight the problem of constipation. Not only that, with the arrival of autumn and the first cold, drinking a hot infusion can also help you relax your nerves and fight everyday stress. Before going to a herbalist’s shop or supermarket to choose it, you must have this clearly in mind which one to buy to fight your constipation.

Here is one below list of ingredients that are right for you:

demand

elder

licorice

mauve

aloe

dandelion

anise

How and when to use herbal teas

Once you have purchased yours laxative tea favorite you have to know which is the ideal time to consume it. The advice, in this case, is to hire one cup, the evening before going to bed.

This is because the its purifying effect it could cause you sitting in bath, stomach ache or abdominal swelling. In these cases, even if it is not pleasant, it is always better to get up in the middle of the night, but at home, than to find yourself out on the street.

In case you do continuous use of herbal tea and you don’t have the problems just seen (stomach ache, swelling and need to go to the bathroom often) you can use the herbal tea as a drink to be enjoyed throughout the day.