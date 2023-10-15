Grandmother’s Tips for Getting Rid of Swollen Feet and Ankles

Grandmother’s Tips to Get Rid of Swollen Feet and Ankles

Do you know how to get rid of swollen feet and ankles? There’s no need for a miracle, just a few simple tips from your grandmother!

Have you ever come home after a long day and have swollen feet? Unfortunately, it can happen for various reasons. For example, you may be very dehydrated or have a sedentary lifestyle. In fact, when you sit for a long time, it is not unusual to find yourself with swollen feet, ankles, and legs.

Or, on the contrary, you spend too much time on your feet or perhaps you use shoes that are not suited to your plantar shape, perhaps too narrow or with heels that are too high. Pregnancy or being overweight can also affect the swelling of our feet. But how to solve it? Some simple grandmother’s remedies come to our aid.

The first thing to do when you have swollen feet is to defeat the force of gravity by raising your legs; you should try to keep your feet raised at heart level. In this way, your blood circulation will improve and the fluid stagnation that has formed in the ankles and feet will be reduced.

Another method is to prepare grapefruit essential oil. Grapefruit has draining properties, and you can use it to massage your feet. Simply mix a few drops of grapefruit oil with, for example, coconut oil and massage in circular motions. This will facilitate the drainage of liquids.

Another natural remedy is to use water, cucumber, and lemon. You can prepare this drink in just a few minutes and consume it throughout the day. If you get into this habit, you will gradually be able to solve your bloating problem.

Watermelon is also a precious ally, being rich in water it can help you hydrate your body. If the season allows it, buy seasonal watermelon and consume it daily in your diet to get the desired benefits.

Rice can also come to our aid. You need to prepare rice water, that is, wash the rice and boil a large amount of water. After cooking, separate the water from the rice and let it cool. After that, you might do a nice 15-20 minute pedicure with rice water.

Don’t neglect physical exercise. Try to walk often to maintain good circulation. Obviously, you don’t have to do major physical exercises, but walking a few minutes a day or targeted exercises such as rotating your ankles, stretching your toes, and raising and lowering your heels are enough.

All these remedies will help you with occasional bloating. Of course, if the site persists, you should see a doctor.

