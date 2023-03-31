news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 31 – No longer just men over 40 who live in the North. Today, among the main consumers of grappa there are also Millennials: 5 out of 10 drink it frequently or occasionally, above all as a gesture of conviviality with friends. More and more women are passionate and the peak of consumption is recorded in the South (49%), more than in the North-West (38%) or the North-East (42%). The AstraRicerche and Grappa Libarna survey conducted on a sample of 1,000 people between 18 and 65 years of age has taken the picture of the typical consumer of grappa in Italy.



According to the survey, almost 1 Italian out of 2 (44%) consumes grappa at least a few times a year, especially at home (59%) and at the homes of friends and relatives (47%). This is followed by bars and wine bars (46%) and restaurants (38%). If for almost everyone, especially men and adults, the consumption of grappa is associated with the end of a meal (65%), there are nonetheless enthusiasts and neophytes who also appreciate it after dinner (21%) or in the afternoon break after work (13 %).



Couples (48%) like it much more than singles (34%), people drink more in medium and large cities (47%) than in small towns (35%) and compared to traditional consumption within the home, which remains top of the preferences of over 7 out of 10 Italians (76.6%), now away from home is also greatly appreciated (65.7%).



For women, the consumption of grappa is first of all for conviviality (52%) and, secondly, a ritual/tradition (39%); for men it is instead a pleasure (41%), but also an intimate and private moment (20%). In the ‘challenge’ between generations, grappa is synonymous with conviviality for 25-34 year olds (53%), a tradition for 18-24 year olds (44%), a product that helps digestion for 45-54 year olds (40%) In general, the preference of more than one interviewee out of three is to taste grappa alone (35%; in the lead the 55-65 year olds – 50% – and men – 40%) or after a coffee (30%). Only slightly more than one in five likes to combine it with sweet or savory products. (HANDLE).

