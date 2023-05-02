Grass fed meat: what it is and how to cook it to exploit its qualities

Nutritionist Sacha Sorrentino explains why this variety is healthier and more nutritious
With expression “carne grass fed” it means the meat obtained from animals that have fed exclusively on grass and other natural foods, such as hay and straw, instead of feed based, for example, on soy or corn. Typically these animals, which they do not take GMOs, antibiotics and hormones, stay outdoors for a long time to gain access to green pastures. The Doctor Sacha Sorrentinonutritionist biologist, illustrates a Gazette Active the benefits that the consumption of grass-fed meat has on health.
What distinguishes grass fed meat from a nutritional point of view?
“Compared to meat from grain- or soy-fed animals, grass-fed meat contains higher amounts of unsaturated fatty acids (the ‘good’ ones), including omega 3 andlinoleic acid, which lower the risk of cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases. On the contrary, it has lower concentrations of saturated fats (the ‘bad’ ones). Furthermore, it guarantees a superior intake of antioxidants. Depending on the type of grass the animals consume, grass-fed meat may contain even more minerals, such as iron, magnesium and selenium, and vitamins. It can indeed be rich in vitamin K2precious for the well-being of bones and teeth, of Vitamin Ewhich slows down cellular aging, and of beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A. Finally, it is a source of high quality protein, which has all the essential amino acids for muscle growth and repair.
Is grass-fed meat right for athletes?
“It is not only for the high protein quality that grass fed meat is suitable for athletes. In fact, it also provides numerous valuable nutrients not only for preserve health (particularly if you suffer from cardiovascular disease, diabetes and gastrointestinal problems or if you have a lot of extra pounds), but also for improve athletic performance. The greater amount of unsaturated fats contained in it compared to meat obtained from animals that feed on animal feed reduces inflammation and improves heart health, making it more efficient even during physical activity. As good source of vitamin B12, in addition to contributing to the proper functioning of the nervous system, it also helps in terms of energy. Finally, this food is rich in iron and emthe form of this mineral more easily absorbed by the body and indispensable for the production of Red blood cells and for oxygenate the tissues”.
How much should you consume grass fed meat?
“This type of meat should be included in a balanced diet, which includes the consumption of one variety of foods and nutrients from different sources. In fact, even the healthiest food can become harmful if taken in excessive quantities. Red meat is no exception, including the grass-fed variety, the consumption of which is essential but which, in general, non it should be brought to the table more than once a week. As far as quantity is concerned, it is necessary to adjust according to personal characteristics, also bearing in mind the frequency, intensity and type of physical activity that takes place “.
Can you give us some advice to enhance the taste of grass fed meat?
“First of all, it is important to take the meat out of the refrigerator at least half an hour before cooking it, so that it reaches room temperature. This way, it will cook evenly and be more tender. Grass-fed meat lends itself well to various cooking techniques: it can be brought to the table cooked grilled, baked, pan-fried and even after slow cooking. You have to be careful not to overcook it because otherwise, as it is generally leaner than the ‘conventional’ one, it can become tough. To enhance its taste it can be seasoned with spices and marinades, such as aromatic herbs, garlic, lemon and extra virgin olive oil, which not only add flavour, but also help keep the meat soft and juicy. For example, grass fed dog can be served as Grilled sliced beef with rosemary accompanied by grilled vegetables”.
