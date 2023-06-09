Grates at the Center that once belonged to Basaglia: protest in Trieste (09/06/2023)

The people who met outside the CSM gate overlooking the seafront were in for a surprise: they thought they’d see the main entrance closed, as it has been since the pandemic. Instead, surprisingly, they found the doors wide open and refreshments laid out in the garden. “I have four kilos of chains in the car, my intention was to tie myself to the gate,” he said Peppe dell’Acqua, one of the protagonists of the Basaglian revolution, former director of the Mental Health Department of the Trieste Health Authority (today the Giuliano-Isontina Health Authority – Asugi). «But magically this morning this gate opened and the chairs came back out. The closed doors, associated with the recently appeared iron grate, create an idea of ​​this place that we have always tried to avoid. These places were born to overturn that image that we all have, from the old black and white photos of asylums; CSMs have an important ethical but also aesthetic dimension, they must be pleasant places to stay». The protest is in no way aimed at the operators, whose important work is not in doubt. «There has been a generational turnover of doctors, nurses and all staff», said Dell’Acqua, «which deserves a strong investment by the Healthcare Company, which means training, linking to a tradition, building a capacity not only technical, but also a human capacity for presence». What is denounced, however, is the lack of operators, which makes it difficult to carry out the work, in a situation of increasing vulnerability and mental distress on the part of the population. Also waiting for the demonstrators was the director of the CSM and the DSM, Pierfranco Trincas, welcomed, upon his appointment, by numerous protests, as he was considered “not Basagliano”. Around him, also some psychiatrists and operators of Barcola. “We are extremely saddened by the manner in which this protest has taken place,” said the director. We don’t want wars, we want peace. I owe Barcola a lot, because he recognized my role, my profession, my humanity. They acknowledged that I know Basaglia’s thought and this was a great gratification for me». The nets, explained Trincas, were the fastest intervention that could be implemented, even if the psychiatrist had asked for plexiglass considered less invasive. “They will be replaced,” he promised.