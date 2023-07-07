Gravel garden forbidden? This is how you green the gravel bed yourself

What is the best way to proceed if your gravel garden is banned due to current environmental measures? Here are some possible variations!

Why is every gravel garden banned at all?

Faced with constantly changing climate conditions and limited wildlife habitats, some countries are already trying to take important countermeasures. Although gardens with coarse gravel in urban areas are beneficial to people, they can pose tremendous threats to the environment. This is because rock gardens attract fewer pollinators such as bees, and when using weed control, they impact biodiversity in the soil.

It also makes it difficult for rainwater to run off, which can lead to flooding and other environmental disasters. Because all of these factors would upset the balance of any ecosystem, virtually every gravel garden could be banned right now. It would therefore be useful to learn how an existing gravel bed can be greened and converted into an environmentally friendly garden. There is therefore no reason to dismantle the gravel garden, and you can optimize an existing gravel garden to offer plants and animals a new home. Here are some possible steps you can take to make your own contribution to the environment.

How to convert a pebbly soil into living garden space?

When the gravel garden is banned, the challenge is to convert the majority of the gravel-filled garden beds to green space. If there is foil underneath, the task would require more effort as you should remove it and dispose of it properly. The next important step is to collect, pack and get rid of as many bricks as possible. A simpler variant would be to continue to use the gravel and colonize it with plants and animals. However, to do this you need fine-grained and composted material that you add to the pebble soil. This allows you to create natural-like conditions for wild plants, insects and foraging animals in an otherwise lifeless garden area.

The next step is, if weeds are present, weed them out so that future vegetation can develop without obstacles. After that, it would usually be necessary to dig up the garden soil. However, you can make this equally complex task easier by digging planting holes in the ground. Then simply fill them with potting soil, in which you can later plant flower bulbs. You can of course lay turf, but you will need to remove most of the gravel and prepare the soil well. When growing plants, it’s also a good idea to spread them out in groups so they can spread evenly.

To allow for germination and plant growth, you can cover the gravel surface with a few inches of sand or finer gravel. Then use a shovel to spread certified compost on top and prepare the soil for future growing. Finally, all you have to do is work the soil surface with a garden fork or rake so that the substrate needed for growth can penetrate below the surface and mix well with the gravel. You can then either use lean meadow seeds and let them develop on their own, or consider some plant varieties for dry conditions.

What plants to choose when a gravel garden is banned?

Depending on the space available, you can have up to six plants per square meter to cover your gravel bed. After removing any previously used weed mat, you can opt for ground cover to keep weeds at bay. Such varieties of plants tend to grow quickly and will decorate a previously lifeless gravel garden. Also, try to find wildflowers that have lots of blooms to attract more beneficial insects to the garden. You can also equip the garden area with bee waterers or birdhouses and other feeding stations to help you reestablish harmony with wildlife more quickly.

In addition, when choosing plants for dry locations, it is advisable to choose suitable varieties. Succulents are a good example of this, as they store water in their thick leaves and are heat resistant. This also makes it easier to take care of the plants and saves water and fertilizers, since thick-leaved plants of this type require less watering and nutrients. Such a garden soil will have to be watered more often in the beginning, but then the plants will be able to establish themselves quickly and grow with little maintenance.

Many herbal plants are also suitable for growing on gravel or stones, such as rosemary, oregano, sage, lavender, etc. These can withstand harsh weather conditions and can also be used practically in the kitchen for numerous dishes or tea preparations. In addition, you can opt for any wild plant variety that can withstand high or low temperatures and is drought tolerant. Such would be, for example, wild perennials such as steppe sage or geraniums, as well as other wild flowers or wild roses. You can also distribute dead wood in the garden area as improvised insect hotels for useful insects such as wild bees. These would not only beautify your garden, but also contribute to biodiversity.

