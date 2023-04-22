Home » Gravina’s FIGC grants a pardon
Gravina’s FIGC grants a pardon

Gravina’s FIGC grants a pardon

The Belgian centre-forward, despite the rejected appeal, will still play against the bianconeri in the Coppa Italia

The editorial staff Saturday, April 22, 2023, 4.56pm

Romelu Luke will play Inter-Juventusvalid for the return semi-final of Italian Cup scheduled for Wednesday 26 april to Meazza. In the first leg match, the Belgian was sent off for double yellow (first a bad entry up Gatti, then the controversial exultation against the Juventus fans) and therefore disqualified for the second match between the two teams. After a sea of ​​controversy over what happened, the Nerazzurri had filed an appeal to try to cancel the ban, which, however, was initially rejected by the Sports Court of Appeal.

Inter, Gravina pardons Lukaku

After the decision not to acquit Lukaku for his behaviour, Inter made themselves heard with an official statement in which they stated that “the victim became the sole culprit“. Now, however, the situation has totally changed: the president of the Football Federation Gabriele Gravina has in fact just pardoned”exceptionally and extraordinary” the Inter striker. The principle of the fight against all forms of racism – is the explanation of the provision of the Football Federation – it is a fundamental element of the sports systemLukaku is therefore back available for the return match between Inter and Juventus scheduled for Wednesday.

