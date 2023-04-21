Home » Gray hair, discovered the mechanism that causes them. – FreeSkipper Italy
Health

Gray hair, discovered the mechanism that causes them. – FreeSkipper Italy

by admin
Gray hair, discovered the mechanism that causes them. – FreeSkipper Italy

The scientists conducted experiments on mice, using 3D in vivo visualization techniques and RNA sequencing technologies. They were able to track and monitor the cells in real time as they aged and their movement through the compartments of the hair follicle.

The data collected has shown that, with the passage of time and the hair life cycle, more and more stem cells become trapped in the swelling of the suprabulbar area. They are no longer able to mature and descend into the germinal zone of the bulb thus transforming themselves into melanocytes which produce pigment thanks to the Wtn protein.

This would demonstrate the formation of gray hair.

This is a discovery that paves the way for the development of new research that could prevent the formation of gray hair in the future.

According to study coordinator Mayumi Ito, “These findings suggest that motility and reversible differentiation of melanocyte stem cells are critical for maintaining healthy, colored hair.”

Among the objectives of his research group, the development of new strategies to reactivate the mobility of stem cells or to move them directly into the germinal compartment of the follicle. Here, the hair will be able to produce pigment again.

See also  Fintech is full in Europe: record growth for unicorns (and decacorns)

You may also like

Tamoxifen against triple-negative cancer: backfire for an old...

Is COVID infection increasing autoimmunity risk? What science...

stole food in the canteen and tablets for...

possible beneficial effects to prevent colorectal cancer –...

Ministry of Health, activates the platform for the...

Where to cure skin diseases? The virtual assistant...

one out of four declares less than 15...

eyes on dermatological side effects

Giving birth in America | International Health

Researchers show for the first time: Covid infection...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy