Gray hair, discovered the mechanism that causes them. – FreeSkipper Italy

The scientists conducted experiments on mice, using 3D in vivo visualization techniques and RNA sequencing technologies. They were able to track and monitor the cells in real time as they aged and their movement through the compartments of the hair follicle.

The data collected has shown that, with the passage of time and the hair life cycle, more and more stem cells become trapped in the swelling of the suprabulbar area. They are no longer able to mature and descend into the germinal zone of the bulb thus transforming themselves into melanocytes which produce pigment thanks to the Wtn protein.

This would demonstrate the formation of gray hair.

This is a discovery that paves the way for the development of new research that could prevent the formation of gray hair in the future.

According to study coordinator Mayumi Ito, “These findings suggest that motility and reversible differentiation of melanocyte stem cells are critical for maintaining healthy, colored hair.”

Among the objectives of his research group, the development of new strategies to reactivate the mobility of stem cells or to move them directly into the germinal compartment of the follicle. Here, the hair will be able to produce pigment again.