Great heat summer 2023: the lifesaving rules

Summer 2023 marks the arrival of unbearable heat, which is why it is important to understand how to deal with it for your health.

The approaching summer heat promises sparks, in fact it is not only the elderly and children or the weakest subjects in general that are worrying but practically everyone because a collective alarm was raised.

Extreme temperatures with peaks even higher than last year (when desert peaks of 48 degrees were touched in Sicily) means in fact putting everyone’s health at risk.

Here, but what can be done to prevent this heat from causing serious damage to health?

Extreme heat in Italy: what to do

This period seems to never end and things, according to forecasts, will only get worse. Grades will rise across the country around 40. For this reason, the Ministry of Health has issued a red bulletin, inviting the population to pay maximum attention, not going out during the hot hours and adopting every possible measure to prevent and limit the perception of heat.

What to do in the heat: precautions to keep in mind (tantasalute.it) The fundamental thing is do not go out between 12 and 17 which are the hottest hours. This also means it is important not to expose yourself to sunlight even if you are on the beach; you need to drink at least a liter and a half of water a day, preferably two. E integrate if possible with minerals, vitamins and all necessary food;The use of very cold drinks is absolutely not recommended, as they risk only making the situation worse and to determine the appearance of other problems;Furthermore, it would be advisable to limit the use of alcoholic or caffeine-rich drinks;Another important tip, is to always properly ventilate the surrounding space but without positioning yourself in front of the fan or directly with the air conditioner because it can be dangerous and lead to other repercussions; When you are dating, it is also important wear opaque but fresh and light colored clothes, have a hat and sunglasses. It is recommended to do not wear dark colors or synthetic fibers because fabrics that don’t make the skin breathe properly, making you sweat a lot; Finally, it’s important do not stay in parked cars without ventilation, pay attention to medical treatments and, if possible, move away from the city, therefore choosing areas with many trees with rivers and streams where the temperature is lower because it is shielded by plants.

In short, small recommendations, which – if followed to the letter – can really make this stifling heat more bearable.

