Forsa survey: Almost two-thirds of all respondents doubt the competence of health policy in Germany. Society’s confidence has fallen by half since 2020.

A representative Forsa survey commissioned by the Bosch Health Campus of the Robert Bosch Stiftung shows that citizens’ trust in German health policy has fallen. Almost 60 percent of those surveyed say they have little or no confidence in the ability of politicians to ensure quality and affordable healthcare. That is more than twice as many as in 2020 (30 percent). Around 40 percent of those surveyed are also of the opinion that health and medical care in their area has deteriorated overall in the past year. This feeling is even more widespread among participants with chronic illnesses (46 percent).

Prof. Dr. Mark Dominik Alscher, Managing Director of the Bosch Health Campus: “The survey results clearly show that we urgently need to act and consistently align our healthcare system with the well-being of patients so that it remains sustainable. Access for everyone to affordable and high-quality healthcare must be guaranteed in the long term – for this it is important that politicians actively involve the citizens in decisions.”

The central contents of the Forsa study include the population’s trust in health policy, the priorities of citizens with regard to the health system of the future and the assessment of the previous health policy of the traffic light coalition.

Reshape primary health care

Many people wish for better health care in their own environment. Medical contact points close to home (84 percent) and quick appointments (98 percent) are important or very important to those surveyed. In addition, most of them would like to spend more time with doctors and healthcare professionals (98 percent), for example to make joint decisions about therapy or medication (91 percent). In particular, chronically ill patients, people in small and medium-sized towns (up to 100,000 inhabitants) and over 60-year-olds attach great importance to these aspects.

“In recent years, the Robert Bosch Center for Innovative Health, as part of the Bosch Health Campus, has introduced recommendations for action and proposed solutions for a better healthcare system. This involves the nationwide establishment of patient-oriented centers for primary and long-term care (PORT) as well as generally improving care processes and strengthening the health literacy of citizens,” Alscher continued.

Invest in nurses and strengthen health literacy

When asked which aspects make the German healthcare system sustainable, many citizens agree that the working conditions for nursing staff need to be improved, for example through better pay or working hours (97 percent). The fact that nurses are also allowed to take on more responsibility was important or very important to 76 percent of those surveyed. Many see the need to invest in the training of medical and nursing staff (63 percent) and to gradually strengthen the nursing profession through academization (57 percent).

At this point, Alscher brings up the concept of community health nursing, the introduction of which was already announced in the current coalition agreement of the traffic light: “Following the example of other countries such as Canada or Scandinavia, nursing contact persons who are academically qualified and qualified for use in the primary health care in urban and rural areas. There, the so-called community health nurses are available for health issues of all kinds and support people of all ages in coping with everyday illnesses and help to compensate for the increasing gaps in medical care.”

dr Wünning Tschol, head of the Robert Bosch Center for Innovative Health says: “As many people as possible should be given the opportunity to take responsibility for maintaining their own health. Easy access to evidence-based health information is an important prerequisite for this. There are great opportunities for this in digitization and artificial intelligence.”

Background to the survey

For the representative survey, the opinion research institute Forsa interviewed a total of 1,850 people aged 18 and over nationwide from January 25 to February 10, 2023. The survey commissioned by the Bosch Health Campus of the Robert Bosch Stiftung forms the conclusion of the “Restart! Reform workshop for our healthcare” initiative. Forsa conducted an initial survey for the initiative in May 2020. As part of Reboot! the Robert Bosch Stiftung has worked with citizens and experts for three years to develop proposals for a fundamental reform of the healthcare system. The Robert Bosch Center for Innovative Health on the Bosch Health Campus is continuing this work today. The focus there is on two key areas of innovation: Patient Journey in a Digital World and Health Literacy for People and Organizations.

The Bosch Health Campus

The Bosch Health Campus brings together all the institutions and funding activities of the Robert Bosch Stiftung in the field of health with the four main areas of treatment, research, education, and funding. With its interdisciplinary networked facilities and more than 3000 employees, the Bosch Health Campus stands for innovative and patient-oriented healthcare. In addition to the Robert Bosch Center for Innovative Health, the Bosch Health Campus also includes the Robert Bosch Hospital, the Dr. Margarete Fischer-Bosch Institute for Clinical Pharmacology, the Robert Bosch Center for Tumor Diseases, the Professorship for Research into Complementary Medical Procedures, the Institute for the History of Medicine and the Irmgard-Bosch Education Center.

More information at: www.bosch-health-campus.com

