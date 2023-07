Some methods, such as robotics or data glasses, are already being used in the orthopedic department of the Ordensklinikum Linz. “Artificial intelligence (AI) is currently only used in imaging – for example to measure angles or determine the degree of arthrosis. We know that the results here are just as good – or even better than before,” says orthopedic primary Reinhold Ortmaier .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook