Many women queuing up in Cuneo for the second edition of the event “Women are in our hearts”, organized on the occasion of the H-Open Week for Cardiovascular Diseases by the S. Croce and Carle Hospital and by ASL CN1, in collaboration with PRE.ZIO.SA.

From 10 to 18 today, Saturday 1 October, in Piazza Galimberti it will be possible to meet cardiologists, neurologists and dieticians for the evaluation of cardio-cerebrovascular risk. The measurement of some parameters / values ​​(blood pressure, cholesterolemia…) will be offered free of charge to the population.

The initiative is organized with Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Neurology, Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition of the S. Croce and Carle Hospital of Cuneo; Cardiology e Neurology of the Savigliano hospital and the PRE.ZIO.SA.

Also on 1 October, from 9 to 12.30, free abdominal aortic echocolordoppler for men and women over the age of 65 who have never performed this examination or who have passed at least one year since the last ultrasound of the abdominal aorta by the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of S. Croce and Carle. The examination will be carried out, upon reservation, at the outpatient departments of Vascular Surgery located on the ground floor.

From 26 September the dissemination of information material created by hoc is foreseen.