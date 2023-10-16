GREAT PARTICIPATION IN THE PREVENTION INITIATIVE ORGANIZED BY SANT’ANNA FOR WORLD SIGHT DAY

On the occasion of World Sight Daywhich was celebrated last Thursday 12 Octoberl’Ophthalmology Operational Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara – directed by prof. Marco Mura – organized an event called “Ophthalmology prevention open day 2023”.

On that day, from 3.00 pm to 7.30 pm, in the 4 clinics prepared at the Cona hospital, were carried out 40 free eye screening visits scheduled by telephone. From the analysis of the patients, 5 surgical indications, 1 laser treatment indication, 1 intravitreal therapy indication were selected and programmed. All patients received explanations about the appropriateness of correct management following the screening visit.

The main pathologies covered by the visits offered by the Service’s professionals were: cataracts, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and amblyopia.

The staff involved who volunteered their availability from an organizational and executive perspective were: Marco Mura, Patrizia Blanzieri (Nursing Coordinator), nurses Cosetta Cristofori and Laura Galli; the orthoptist technical staff Piera Perri, Anna Barducco and Silvia Mancioppi as well as the students of the School of Orthoptics; the ophthalmologists: Giuseppe Lamberti, Elena Franco, Filippo Franco, Sergio D’Angelo, Roberto Modestino and Claudio Campa.

Special thanks go to Director of the School of Specialization, prof. Massimo Businwhich raised the awareness of fellow specialists to support Medical Directors in this precious service to citizens.

In the photo, the staff of the Ophthalmology Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara

Share this: Facebook

X

