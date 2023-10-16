Home » GREAT PARTICIPATION IN THE PREVENTION INITIATIVE ORGANIZED BY SANT’ANNA FOR WORLD SIGHT DAY
Health

GREAT PARTICIPATION IN THE PREVENTION INITIATIVE ORGANIZED BY SANT’ANNA FOR WORLD SIGHT DAY

by admin

On the occasion of World Sight Daywhich was celebrated last Thursday 12 Octoberl’Ophthalmology Operational Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara – directed by prof. Marco Mura – organized an event called “Ophthalmology prevention open day 2023”.

On that day, from 3.00 pm to 7.30 pm, in the 4 clinics prepared at the Cona hospital, were carried out 40 free eye screening visits scheduled by telephone. From the analysis of the patients, 5 surgical indications, 1 laser treatment indication, 1 intravitreal therapy indication were selected and programmed. All patients received explanations about the appropriateness of correct management following the screening visit.

The main pathologies covered by the visits offered by the Service’s professionals were: cataracts, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and amblyopia.

The staff involved who volunteered their availability from an organizational and executive perspective were: Marco Mura, Patrizia Blanzieri (Nursing Coordinator), nurses Cosetta Cristofori and Laura Galli; the orthoptist technical staff Piera Perri, Anna Barducco and Silvia Mancioppi as well as the students of the School of Orthoptics; the ophthalmologists: Giuseppe Lamberti, Elena Franco, Filippo Franco, Sergio D’Angelo, Roberto Modestino and Claudio Campa.

Special thanks go to Director of the School of Specialization, prof. Massimo Businwhich raised the awareness of fellow specialists to support Medical Directors in this precious service to citizens.

In the photo, the staff of the Ophthalmology Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara

See also  How corporations secure their business with harmful products - Health

You may also like

Introducing the New Urogynecology Clinic at Olbia Hospital:...

How Germans have first aid knowledge

Shortage of Latino Doctors in California Puts Non-English...

One-way communication and transparency

Revolutionary Treatment for Liver Cancer: The Potential of...

Deutsche Sepsis-Hilfe eV about dealing with sepsis and...

The Importance of Mental Health: Factors and Strategies...

Stock market, Asian markets in the red: Tokyo...

Managing Skyrocketing Cholesterol: What Not to Do and...

Sandra Ciesek on lessons from the pandemic and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy