Great results using only home remedies

There are two things we all love about summer – warm weather and grilling at home with friends and family. However, if you want your barbecue to taste great, it’s important to keep your grill as clean as possible. That can be a difficult task when you have one made out of stainless steel, the surfaces of which can be easily damaged with the wrong products and techniques. In this article, however, we will tell you how to properly clean your stainless steel grill, and only with home remedies.

Cleaning the stainless steel grill grate – this is how it works with baking powder

Make a cleaning paste: To make an effective stainless steel grill grate cleaner, mix 50g of baking soda and 60ml of warm water in a small bowl. Mix them well until a paste forms. Apply the paste onto the grill grate with clean hands or a cloth and leave it on for at least 20 minutes. Make sure you cover the entire surface, paying special attention to the most soiled areas. We recommend removing the grill grate from the barbecue before applying the paste. This way you can coat both sides well. Notice: If you haven’t maintained your stainless steel grill for a while, it may need a more intensive cleaner to freshen it up. In this case you will need to apply a generous coat of oven cleaner spray to both sides of the grate and leave it in a plastic bag overnight. Clean with a grill brush: After the baking soda paste or oven cleaner has sat on the grid for a period of time, use a stainless steel wire grill brush to clean the entire surface. Run the brush between and along the sides of the grate to remove any charred debris. Rinse the cooking grate with water and pat dry: When you have finished cleaning, rinse the grate well, making sure to remove any detergent residue. Pat dry with a clean towel and place back on the grill.

Cleaning the stainless steel grill – tips on how to keep the grate clean:

Always preheat your grill before placing food on it. This prevents dirt from sticking to the grate. For the same reason, don’t forget to brush your grilled food with an oil of your choice (butter, olive oil, cooking oil) before putting it on the grill.

Clean the grate after each use.

Wire brush flame arrestors & burners

Clean the flame guards with a brush: The flame arrestors are located directly on the burners and form a barrier between the burners and the grill. Sometimes food residue can build up on them, which you can remove with a small, dry wire brush. Then simply wipe them off with a clean paper towel.

Remove any leftover food from the burners: The burners are located under the flame arresters. Food residue on the gas burners can cause uneven heating and damage the burners. Clean them with a small, dry wire brush, paying particular attention to the area of ​​the burner orifice where the gas exits.

Notice: If you have ceramic burners, do not clean them with a brush. Turn on the grill for 10 minutes to burn off any leftover food. Once the grill is off and cool, use tweezers to remove large debris.

Clean Stainless Steel Grill – Clean venturi tubes with soapy water

Clean the venturi tubes with soapy water: Venturi tubes are narrow tubes that have a series of small holes on the sides and ends. Remove according to the instruction manual and clean with a cloth dampened with soapy water. Then dry off.

Remove dirt from the venturi tubes: The venturi tubes are easy to collect dirt which can clog them and cause your grill to stop working properly. Clean them up with a small wire brush and use a paperclip for the holes. You can also rinse them under the sink if you want.

Notice: Finally, read the instruction manual carefully on how to reinstall the pipes correctly. Otherwise your grill will not work and could even catch fire.

If you follow these instructions, you will be able to optimally clean your stainless steel grill and it will shine like new. We advise you to take care of it regularly, not only to keep it longer but also to enjoy a tastier barbecue.