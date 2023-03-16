Great attendance was registered during the free screening day made available during the World Kidney Day, which took place on 9 March at the nephrological clinic of the Cona hospital. The nephrologists and nurses of the Nephrology Unit, directed by Prof. Alda Storari, carried out tests free of charge such as blood pressure measurement and urinalysis. They also carried out information on kidney disease through individual interviews.

“The initiative – commented Prof. Storari – it was an important occasion to sensitize citizens on the prevention of kidney diseases. The day also made it possible to check a good number of people and, in 5% of the citizens who adhered to the screening, some situations worthy of further investigation were highlighted. Thanks go to all the staff who made it possible to carry out this important prevention initiative”.

World Kidney Day, which has been celebrated since 2006, stems from the desire to disseminate information regarding kidney disease, often unsuspected or ignored, and is supported by the Italian Kidney Foundation and from Italian Society of Nephrologyin collaboration with International Society of Nephrology. Prevention and early diagnosis can avoid the risk of incurring serious pathologies which, if neglected, can also lead to dialysis.

In the photo, the professionals who have collaborated in the initiative