GREAT SUCCESS OF THE INITIATIVES OF THE (H)OPEN WEEK WOMEN’S HEALTH IN THE FERRARESE HEALTHCARE COMPANIES

On the occasion of the eighth edition of (H) Open Week organized by the Onda Foundation (National Observatory on women’s and gender health) on the occasion of National Women’s Health Day, which was celebrated on 22 April last.

The week was held from 17 to 22 April with the aim of promoting information, prevention and female care. More than 50 appointments spread throughout the province alternated in the clinics, classrooms and conference rooms of the Cona and Local Health Authority facilities. Hundreds of participants, 8 of whom, during the open day visits, discovered they had pathologies of which they were unaware.

CONA HOSPITAL. Once again this year the University Hospital of Ferrara, a structure awarded with the 3 pink stamps of the Onda Foundation, has joined the (H)Open Week women’s health with the aim of promote women’s care and emphasize the importance of primary prevention, early diagnosis and adherence.

“He S. Anna – he has declared Dr. Cinzia Ravaioli, Bollini Rosa contact person for the Cona hospital – participated by opening its doors to the female population, offering free services in numerous specialist areas, expanding the offer compared to previous years and providing services and training and exchange opportunities, both face-to-face and through interactive webinars. During the initiative, around 120 services were carried out, including visits, instrumental tests and interviews, both face-to-face and by telephone. All patients were provided with information on diagnostic pathways and pathologies of interest, as well as opportunities for specific training on topics of main interest. In some cases further examinations have been prescribed; in particular for 8 patients, dedicated follow-up procedures were immediately activated for carrying out in-depth instrumental investigations for suspected pathologies. The willingness shown by all the professionals of the city hospital has made it possible to provide a huge offer with the involvement of numerous Services”.

THE USL COMPANY. “This initiative always represents an important moment to highlight the commitment of the AUSL in trying to respond to the needs of the female population”, highlights the Dr. Valeria Baccello, Pink Stamp Referent of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara, who obtained a pink stamp for the Delta hospital and one for the Cento hospital. “This year – resumes the doctor – has been full of initiatives, some already consolidated over time, such as gynecological visits, talks on menopause and medically assisted procreation and others that represent novelties”.

Among these, the meetings with the population through the Speed Date which were held in the Hospitals of Cento and Delta: this method of health promotion is based on quick but content-rich information appointments, through stations dedicated to screening, HPV vaccination and consultancy with an obstetrician and gynecologist. Overall almost 200 people stopped by and received information and educational material on the prevention of cervical cancer.

Another important novelty were the information points in the IFeC offices: the Family and Community Nurses in 10 offices divided into the 3 districts of the province met the people of the Ferrara area promoting the week’s initiatives in the provincial hospitals, as well as the services dedicated to women’s health and screening and prevention programmes.

The Territorial diabetes held the Women’s Health Walk on the walls of Ferrara, a walk of about 4 kilometers with information stations along the way. During the stages, nurses, dietitians and doctors presented advice on the prevention and management of diabetes to the participants, with information on the rules for carrying out regular physical exercise as a therapy for metabolic health at the end.

Lastly, as in the previous year, participation in the breast examinations with breast ultrasoundoffered in the hospitals of Cento and Delta by the Breast Care service.

“This year, the initiatives ranged over many different areas. Over the week – concludes the professional – courses and services have been promoted aimed at the various needs in relation also to the different age groups of the female population: many important issues, such as vaccination and HPV screening, gynecological visits for contraception, interviews for medically assisted procreation, pelvic floor rehabilitation, breast visits and interviews related to menopause. An attempt was made in this way to reach the entire female population thanks to the variety of offers and the contribution of the local network, such as the information points of the IFeC and the women’s health walk”.