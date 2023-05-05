Greedy Hypocrites – Health Check

Representatives of the people should be well paid. The burdens on MPs who take their office seriously are high and their work should also be recognized financially. Moreover, it is in the public interest that they are paid well enough that they are not unnecessarily tempted to accept bribes. It’s shameful that this keeps happening.

It is also shameful when MPs allow themselves to be provided with overly lavish pensions. The daily mirror reported the day before yesterday about a voluntary pension fund for MEPs in the years 1990 to 2009, in which their contributions were topped up with considerable tax money. Payments are made independently of other pension payments. This fund is now in trouble and there is serious discussion as to whether this trouble should in turn be compensated for with tax money. Particularly spicy: EU critics such as the Brexit adventurer Nigel Farage or the right-wing populist politician of the Rassemblement National, Marine Le Pen, who wants to lead France out of the EU and cut social assistance for foreigners in France, can be fed from the fund. She obviously has no qualms about her own “social assistance”.

Cross-party politicians are mobilizing against ideas to use tax money to remedy the financial misery of the fund. Legally, an end to the payments from the fund is difficult or impossible to enforce. Daniel Freund, member of the Greens in the European Parliament, now writes in his newsletter that in the next plenary session he therefore wants to ask everyone who is still drawing money from the fund and who has sufficient pensions from other sources to give up. Some politicians have already done so of their own accord.

So not everyone who was in the fund is a greedy hypocrite, and you have to be careful with things like this that you don’t encourage blanket prejudice against “they up there”. But the constant hypocrisy of populists like Farange and Le Pen cannot be stressed enough. They do not represent the people, only themselves. “I am your voice”, said the master of hypocrites, Donald Trump, a few years ago, and meant “I want your vote”. He, too, is mired in corruption and dubious financial transactions. He too wants to be a “representative of the people” again.

However, merely demanding more moral integrity from politicians, so to speak “ownership from above”, is not enough. The political structures also have to be checked again and again to see what incentives they provide, especially when it comes to money. Such a pension fund, for example, should never have been set up. You don’t have to look far for other examples.