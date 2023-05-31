Greek Yogurt or Plain Yogurt: Which is Better?

What are the differences between Greek yogurt and regular yogurt? Let’s say right away that the big difference lies in the creaminess which is decidedly more accentuated in the normal version, simply due to the greater presence of water. This greater presence of water causes the main differences between the two products.

Both are produced by the fermentation of milk, which transforms the natural sugar of milk, i.e. lactose, into lactic acid thanks to the activity of some bacteria. The ingredients are the same: fresh milk and two bacteria Streptococcus thermophilus e Lactobacillus bulgaricus.

Differences between Greek yogurt and regular yogurt: how are they prepared?

The preparation of Greek yogurt

To obtain the Greek version, it is necessary to remove the whey and other liquids from normal yogurt, after heating it and adding the bacteria to ferment it. It is evident that much more milk is needed to obtain the same quantity of product. The one made by hand involves the use of pieces of cloth to filter the milk. The industrial process uses centrifuges, but the result is the same. Having very few liquids, it is decidedly thicker and with a more intense flavor.

The preparation of normal yogurt

The milk is heated and the bacteria are added and then fermented in order to obtain an acid pH of about 4.5. It is significantly less thick and less acidic in taste.

What are the nutritional differences?

One hundred grams of plain yogurt provides more or less 66 calories. The Greek one is definitely more caloric with 115 calories per 100 grams.

The Greek yogurt ideal for athletes and lactose intolerant

On the other hand, Greek yogurt has very few carbohydrates, around 2 grams, 9 grams of fat and almost 10 of protein. The regular one 4.5 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of fat and 3.8 grams of protein. There’s more calcium in Greek yogurt, 150 milligrams versus 125 in regular yogurt. As for phosphorus, however, there are 170 milligrams in the traditional one and 150 in the Greek one. Sodium is more present in the regular version. Both are excellent sources of B vitamins, iodine and magnesium.

Even the lactose intolerant they can eat yogurt. Probiotics digest lactose, which is less present in the Greek version anyway, therefore better for those with this problem.

Differences between Greek yogurt and regular yogurt in its use in cooking

Of course, pieces of fruit or rolled oats can be added to make them even more nutritious. The intense flavor and its greater density make the Greek one ideal for sauces, the most famous being tzatziki. Regular yogurt on the other hand is better in toppings.

While both can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with fruit, nuts or granola, their use in recipes is different.

