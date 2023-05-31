Green beans, anything but ‘boring’ vegetables: prepare them this way and young and old won’t stop asking for them

Satisfying children’s palates can be complicated, especially when it comes to bringing vegetables and legumes to the table

Green beans are healthy and rich in nutrients: vitamins (A, C and K) and minerals such as potassium, iron and magnesium. Also I am a source of fibre e you antioxidants. Choose those that are crunchy and bright green in color, not those that are wrinkled or mushy.

However, children are often not fond of vegetables and legumes, associated in many cases with negative experiences at the table, such as constraints or pressure to eat them reluctantly. What doesn’t convince children in these cases is taste and texture.

For this it is important to prepare and present vegetables and legumes in a more captivating way. Obviously, if we offer steamed or boiled vegetables to children, without any fanciful additions, it is very likely that they will turn up their noses and categorically refuse to taste them.

The vegetarian chef Aurora Cortopassi has proposed a recipe to make i tastier green beans: Children may be attracted by the unusual look of this dish. The older ones will surely go crazy for it: the preparation is very simple and fastso the taste is also combined with the practicality of one lean recipewithout any kind of complication.

The ingredients and the first part of the preparation

We are talking about a proposal suitable for vegetarians and vegans, but not for celiacs since we will use breadcrumbs. The ingredients we need to prepare this side dish of green beans for three people are: 600 grams of green beans, two cloves of garlic, 70 grams of breadcrumbs, extra virgin olive oil, salt, dried pepper and fresh marjoram.

First, wash the green beans under fresh running water and remove the ends. We do boil the green beans in boiling water for at least five minutes, until they are more tender but still crunchy, after which we can drain them and set them aside. In a pan with a little oil we do brown the breadcrumbs over medium-low heat with a pinch of salt and dried chilli, until it is crunchy.

How to flavor green beans

We light a medium flame under a different pan to prepare a fried with the oil and the garlic cloves cut into small pieces, then add the green beans for five minutes and add salt and pepper here too.

At this point, add the previously browned breadcrumbs in the other pan and serve with the fresh marjoram. Green beans served this way will have a different texture thanks to the crunchy breadcrumbsin addition to a more appetizing flavor.