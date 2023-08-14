Green Camelia to correct obesity: polyphenols acting on microbiota beyond tea time

Obesity, affecting at least half billion people globally, leads to multiple metabolic diseases, including diabetes and high blood pressure. The role of microbiota dysbiosis in its onset and/or progression is now recognized. Green tea, consumed widely, is known to have beneficial effects such as reducing body weight and metabolic syndrome. Its components – polyphenols, caffeine (Caf), and L-theanine (Thea), can decrease calorie uptake and stimulate protein kinase. The components, primarily residing in the large intestine, interact with and modulate the gut microbiome. Research shows green tea extract reduces harmful gut bacteria and increases beneficial ones, potentially impacting obesity. In a recent study published in the Foods Journal, a group of researchers investigated the impact of green tea and its functional components on body weight and gut microbiota regulation.

For animal testing, young male C67BL/6J mice were obtained from Yangzhou University, acclimated for a week, and then divided into groups for different dietary regimens. Some received an high fat (HF) diet supplemented with green tea infusions, while others were given an HF diet with major green tea components. As anticipated, the mice on this diet gained significant weight and accumulated fat within eight weeks, validating using the HF diet as a model to induce obesity. This contrast in weight gain and fat accumulation was observed against a low-fat (LF) diet group, even though food and water intake had no significant difference for both groups. However, introducing green tea into the HF diet yielded intriguing results. The study used three different concentrations of green tea in the diet: 1%, 2%, and 4%.

Remarkably, even though the group with the highest concentration of green tea ate more food, they showed the most considerable weight loss and fat reduction, indicating a significant impact of green tea on combating obesity.Further biochemical tests showed a decline in obesity indicators in green tea mice. Additionally, liver cells from mice on the HF diet plus green tea seemed healthier than those from the pure HF group, providing further evidence of green tea’s anti-obesity properties. Particularly noteworthy was the reduction of inflammation markers TNF-alpha and chemokine MCP-1 in the groups treated with green tea. As revealed through next-generation gene sequencing (NGS), gut microbiota health was also positively impacted by adding green tea.The group consuming the 4% green tea had significant alterations in the population of their intestinal community.

The researchers found a unique pattern in gut microbiota clustering in mice fed a HF diet supplemented with a green tea. This infusion, particularly at a 4% concentration, substantially improved the intestinal microflora of obese mice, mitigating the metabolic alterations caused by the HF diet. The study identified 32 genera, including Akkermansia, Bacteroides, Alistipes, Saccharofermentans, Acetatifactor, Allobaculum and Falsiporphyromonasas biomarkers associated with the HF diet. Of these, tea polyphenol (TPP) notably enhanced the presence of Akkermansia spp.playing a vital role in re-establishing a healthy bacterial community necessary for countering obesity. Delving further into the role of TPP, Thea, and Caf in these effects, researchers found that the groups consuming TPP and Thea significantly reduced weight and fat after 8 weeks.

Furthermore, their liver inflammation was reduced, with TPP having the strongest impact. These components also enhanced intestinal villi length and surface area, improving gut health. Regarding gut microbiota composition, TPP substantially increased beneficial bacterial populations while decreasing harmful ones. The gut microbiota clusters for Thea and Caf slightly diverged from the HF group, while the TPP cluster was separate from the HF and similar to the LF group. TPP showed the greatest impact on microbiome diversity. Out of 32 identified obesity-associated microbial genera, each component significantly influenced ten genera. Thus, the research suggests that green tea can be a potent remedy for HF diet-induced complications, primarily by modifying gut microbial communities.

Edited by Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

