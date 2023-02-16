(beraking latest news) – The war on prostate cancer is also fought at the table. “A patient eating a plant-rich diet has a 52% lower risk of cancer progression and a 53% lower risk of cancer recurrence.” This is what emerges from a US study conducted on over 2 thousand people, which is presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (Asco Gu). The Italian Society of Uro-oncology (Siuro) is also taking part in the event that opens today in San Francisco, the most important international meeting on genitourinary neoplasms.

“The study by overseas colleagues opens up new possible perspectives on the dietary recommendations of patients – says Sergio Bracarda, national president of Siuro – In total there are more than 564,000 men in Italy who live after a diagnosis of prostate cancer and their number is constantly growing. It is therefore a very widespread pathology and stopping the risk of progression must be our priority. However, further investigations are needed to verify in more detail which is the best diet which must contemplate a balance between the various macronutrients. For example, those who are undergoing hormone therapy are likely to experience a strong loss of muscle mass. He therefore needs a protein diet and not just one rich in vegetables ”.

“More generally – continues Bracarda – dietary lifestyles are fundamental both before and after a diagnosis of genitourinary neoplasia. Several studies have already highlighted the role of a diet particularly rich in saturated fats and excessive consumption of red meat and dairy products in the onset of prostate cancer. The same is true in renal cell carcinoma, where too much fat of animal origin can be a contributing cause of the disease. No clear scientific evidence has yet emerged for testicular and bladder cancer. Our advice for everyone, whether patient or not, is to follow a diet that is as varied and balanced as possible, with any specific recommendations. At the same time – the urologists recommend – great attention must be paid to body weight control, another risk factor closely linked to diet”.

At the Asco Gu in San Francisco – explained by Siuro – the latest scientific evidence in the uro-oncological field produced by international medical-scientific research is illustrated. “There are important news on advanced renal cell carcinoma, as well as on urothelial and prostatic ones – highlights Bracarda – We also have updates of previous studies on castration resistant prostate cancer. New prognostic biomarkers are also appearing, as well as the use of multimodal artificial intelligence”.

“Innovation, technology and constant improvement in daily clinical practice have made it possible to achieve important results – remarks the president – ​​Treatments are more effective and able to increase life expectancy even for the most serious and advanced forms of cancer. In fact, the latest data underline that in Italy we have obtained a 5-year survival of over 80% for the four main urological neoplasms: prostate, bladder, kidney and testis. Hence the need to also address other aspects such as nutrition, or the preservation of a patient’s sexual and reproductive capacities”.