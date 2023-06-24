An important week, the one just ended, for employers. With the green light from the EU Commission and the INPS instructions, everything is ready for the use of the recruitment bonuses provided for by the Budget Law. News for the enabling law on tax reform with the amendments presented in the Finance Commission in the Chamber

Work topics were at the center of the past week, starting with the EU authorization to proceed with the use of hiring bonus Of young people under 36 and womenfollowed by the related INPS instructions.

During the week then the approval came to the Senate of the Conversion DDL of the work decreewhich introduces a series of important innovations aside from smart working per i fragili.

On the subject of taxation, a amendment to the enabling law on tax reform introduces the possibility to pay to rate also the second down payment from the income tax. For employees, work is being done to replace the incremental flat tax with the tax relief Of thirteenth, productivity bonuses and overtime.

Green light for the use of the contribution exemption for the hiring of young people under 36 and women

After a long wait theauthorization from the European Commission which allows the use of hiring bonus provided by Budget Law 2023. EU approval is required as these are two measures covered by the EU legislation state aid.

It’s about the contribution relief for employers employing young boys and girls with less than 36 years e women in particular disadvantaged conditions.

The definitive green light then arrived with the publication by theINPS of the two circulars with related instructions for employers.

The aid consists in the exemption from the payment of social security contributions for each intake, up to a maximum of 8,000 euros per year for each contract. In order to benefit from the measure, the hiring must be carried out in the included period between July 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023.

Type Contribution exemption Recruitment bonus for under 36s of 100 per cent up to 8,000 euros per year for 3 years (4 years if in Southern Regions) Recruitment bonus for women in particular disadvantaged conditions of 100 per cent up to 8,000 euros. For 18 months if with an open-ended contract, for 12 months if with a fixed-term contract

The UNIEMENS complaints for use, they can be sent starting from the pertinent period following the publication of the INPS circulars.

It should be remembered that the incentive provided for by the 2023 Budget Law applies to hires made between 1 January and 31 December of the current year. For the hiring made in 2022 the discipline envisaged by the 2021 Budget Law still applies, for which the maximum amount limit is equal to 6,000 euros per year.

Work decree: conversion bill approved by the Senate, news for smart working

Staying on the subject of work, others novelty very important have come from draft law converting the work decreewho after intense arguments was fired from the courtroom of Senate to reach the Chamber, which will have to approve it by 3 July.

During this parliamentary passage several were introduced amendments who went on to modify the original text of the decree by introducing new ones measures.

Among these, the extension of smart working by and fragile workers and for i parents with children up to 14 years of age private sector.

For these categories of workers the new expiration is fixed at end of year. The extension then also came for i fragile workers civil servants, initially excluded from the measure due to lack of coverage. In this case, however, the deadline is brought forward to September 30th.

Among the other innovations introduced during the parliamentary process also the bonus for for the workers of the tourism sectori.e. a special supplementary treatment of 15 per cent of the gross salaries relating to night job and garlic extraordinary.

They will be able to receive it foractivity breakthrough from 1 June to 21 September 2023 workers who in 2022 declared a income not more than 40.000 euro.

News, then, also for the new discipline of term contractsintroduced by the work decree which identified new ones causal which legitimize the use of this type of work beyond 12 months.

The causal will not be necessary for i first 12 months of contract fixed-term even if achieved with multiple employment relationships, but it will be mandatory only for the renewal that involves the overcoming of such limit. Furthermore, the calculation of the 12 months will start from 5 May 2023, the date of entry into force of the work decree.

Payment in installments also for the second advance of income taxes and other news on the tax reform

As for the week of Fisco, work continues in House Finance Committee on the text of the enabling law for the tax reform.

One of amendments approved on June 20 introduces the possibility for taxpayers to pay in installments also the second down payment from the income tax due in November.

In this way it will be possible to distribute more fairly the tax burden for taxpayers.

Still on the subject of tax reform the implementation of a is paused flat tax incrementale for male and female workers employeeswhich should be replaced by detaxation of productivity bonusesfrom the thirteenth and of the extraordinary.

Further clarifications have come from the same Deputy Minister of Economy and FinanceMaurizio Leo, who confirmed to the microphones of Fiscal Information that the news of the tax reform will not affect the fourteenth:

“We said the comparison is made year on year. Then we said: let’s clarify this, let’s write down what are the significant elements of the increase with regard to employee work, the thirteenth month’s salary, then we have overtime, in the event that they exceed a certain threshold they are taxed in a reduced manner, and then the productivity bonus, this is the incremental for employees.”

The flat tax incrementale entered by Budget Law 2023therefore, would be replaced with the tax relief on the figures recognized in paycheck by way of thirteenth salary, productivity and overtime bonuses.

