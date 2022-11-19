Soon it will be possible to go to Pharmacy for the administration of the anti-Covid-19 and anti-flu vaccines for the 2022/2023 season. The Friuli Venezia Giulia regional council has approved the specific resolution, the result of an agreement between the Region, Federfarma Fvg and associations representing local pharmacies. There will, therefore, be the possibility of get vaccinated in participating pharmacies. This service can be accessed both by subjects to whom the vaccination is offered free of charge and by those who voluntarily wish to receive the vaccination. We remind you that vaccination is free for over 60s and adults over 18 with diseases at risk of complications. There will be a short trial period before activating this new service. The possibility of going to a trusted pharmacy, perhaps close to home, could be an extra incentive to give a boost to the vaccination campaign that is struggling to take off, commented by the leaders of Federfarma Fvg.