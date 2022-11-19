Home Health Green light for vaccines in pharmacies
Health

Green light for vaccines in pharmacies

by admin
Green light for vaccines in pharmacies

Soon it will be possible to go to Pharmacy for the administration of the anti-Covid-19 and anti-flu vaccines for the 2022/2023 season. The Friuli Venezia Giulia regional council has approved the specific resolution, the result of an agreement between the Region, Federfarma Fvg and associations representing local pharmacies. There will, therefore, be the possibility of get vaccinated in participating pharmacies. This service can be accessed both by subjects to whom the vaccination is offered free of charge and by those who voluntarily wish to receive the vaccination. We remind you that vaccination is free for over 60s and adults over 18 with diseases at risk of complications. There will be a short trial period before activating this new service. The possibility of going to a trusted pharmacy, perhaps close to home, could be an extra incentive to give a boost to the vaccination campaign that is struggling to take off, commented by the leaders of Federfarma Fvg.

See also  Covid19, the alarm of family doctors: `` With omicron devastating impact, our studies to collapse ''

You may also like

In two years the cases of depression and...

“Here’s How I Controlled High Cholesterol”: The Incredible...

Towards single medicine, the point in a conference...

the discovery of a study

5 functional exercises that would strengthen your knees...

Menopause: tips for losing weight by following a...

Towards single medicine, the point in a conference...

Influenza, cases among children are growing: worse than...

Sla: workshop for training on new clinical research...

Prison, the difficulties of penitentiary medicine after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy