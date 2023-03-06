Home Health Green light from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to the offer for the Tim network
Health

Green light from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to the offer for the Tim network

by admin

breaking latest news – He Tim folder is enriched by a further element after the move of Kkr fund: in fact, the OK from Cpd has arrived, together with Macquarie, to the offer on NetCo. “The Board of Directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti – says a note released after the meeting – has given the go-ahead for the presentation of a non-binding offer by Cdp Equityjointly with Asset Management, for the purchase of the constituent NetCo of Tim, which will include the infrastructural network and the investment in Sparkle”. The validity term of the offer “is set at March 31, 2023”, it is added.

This would be an offer for a share of Netco, valued overall at approx 20 billion euros, but an improvement for Tim compared to that of the US fund. In fact, it would have a greater cash component (up to 10 billion in cash, 8 billion in debt plus an earn-out of 2 billion): this, in addition to a deconsolidation of Tim’s debt, would also lead to more liquidity.

On 2 February, the Kkr fund also presented a non-binding offer for the purchase of a stake in a newco in which to merge Netco, Tim’s company that contains the fixed network, the activities of FiberCop and the ‘jewel’ Sparkle. The proposal, which initially had a deadline of February 28, now, at the request of the government, has a deadline of next March 24.

Kkr had already expressed interest in Tim in November 2021 with an offer to take over the entire group. An interest that was returned to the sender, while now the non-binding offer has arrived for a share of Netco, valued overall at around 20 billion euros. The proposal was “appreciated” by Tim’s board of directors who however asked for it to be “improved”, giving time until March 31st to do so.

See also  Vaccine children, your questions. "My daughter has had heart surgery. What should I do?"

Translated, the network is valued more by Tim’s board and on this front the voice of will be heard Vivendi. The French media giant is Tim’s top shareholder with around 24% of the capital (a package that weighs heavily on each step of the shareholders’ meeting) and has already leaked that it believes that the ‘fair’ figure for Netco is 31 billion euros . Precisely to keep their hands free in this negotiation, Vivendi has withdrawn its representatives from Tim’s board of directors, starting with its managing director, Arnaud de Puyfontaine.

Go to the article

You may also like

World Obesity Day, one in four people at...

Five foods that help you live longer: here’s...

Isla suffers from Benjamin Button Syndrome and is...

Roma-Juventus, the report cards: Rui Patricio wall (7),...

If you make these five mistakes, you may...

Friendships on Facebook are good for the heart

Medical error, operated on in Forlì, Rimini claims...

Saving energy in the household: How the devices...

What is the pituitary, what is it for?...

The RKI reports: Three new TBE risk areas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy