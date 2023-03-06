breaking latest news – He Tim folder is enriched by a further element after the move of Kkr fund: in fact, the OK from Cpd has arrived, together with Macquarie, to the offer on NetCo. “The Board of Directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti – says a note released after the meeting – has given the go-ahead for the presentation of a non-binding offer by Cdp Equityjointly with Asset Management, for the purchase of the constituent NetCo of Tim, which will include the infrastructural network and the investment in Sparkle”. The validity term of the offer “is set at March 31, 2023”, it is added.

This would be an offer for a share of Netco, valued overall at approx 20 billion euros, but an improvement for Tim compared to that of the US fund. In fact, it would have a greater cash component (up to 10 billion in cash, 8 billion in debt plus an earn-out of 2 billion): this, in addition to a deconsolidation of Tim’s debt, would also lead to more liquidity.

On 2 February, the Kkr fund also presented a non-binding offer for the purchase of a stake in a newco in which to merge Netco, Tim’s company that contains the fixed network, the activities of FiberCop and the ‘jewel’ Sparkle. The proposal, which initially had a deadline of February 28, now, at the request of the government, has a deadline of next March 24.

Kkr had already expressed interest in Tim in November 2021 with an offer to take over the entire group. An interest that was returned to the sender, while now the non-binding offer has arrived for a share of Netco, valued overall at around 20 billion euros. The proposal was “appreciated” by Tim’s board of directors who however asked for it to be “improved”, giving time until March 31st to do so.

Translated, the network is valued more by Tim’s board and on this front the voice of will be heard Vivendi. The French media giant is Tim’s top shareholder with around 24% of the capital (a package that weighs heavily on each step of the shareholders’ meeting) and has already leaked that it believes that the ‘fair’ figure for Netco is 31 billion euros . Precisely to keep their hands free in this negotiation, Vivendi has withdrawn its representatives from Tim’s board of directors, starting with its managing director, Arnaud de Puyfontaine.

