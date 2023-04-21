Green light from the Board of Sport and Health for the ‘#IoVengoDalloSport’ ranking

The Board of Directors of Sport e Salute SpA has given the go-ahead for the ranking of the Sports Associations and Societies admitted to the disbursement of the funding for the initiative ‘#IoVengoDalloSport’.

‘#I come from Sport’ is an intervention carried out as part of the ‘Sport and Integration’ project, promoted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and the Ministry of Sport and Youth, in collaboration with Sport e Salute SpA, a company wholly owned by the State for the promotion of sports and healthy lifestyles.

The allocation amounts to 1.034.948,00 euro.

The intervention is aimed at financing projects proposed by Amateur Sports Associations and Societies, also in partnership with other public or private entities, such as sports bodies, local institutions (municipalities, universities, schools, etc.) for the creation of sports-educational principals in urban areas and neighborhoods with a high concentration of foreign citizens, to promote access to free sports for children and adults with a migration background.

There are 22 sports and social projects that can be financed and guarantee the following national territorial coverage: 9 in the north, 6 in the centre, 7 in the south and islands;

The Regions with the highest number of ASD/SSD eligible for funding are Lombardy, Lazio and Puglia.

As indicated in the Public Notice, the publication of the rankings on the institutional website of Sport e salute SpA is valid in all respects as a notification.

