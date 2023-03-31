The Board of Directors of Sport e Salute SpA yesterday gave the go-ahead for the ranking of the Sports Associations and Societies admitted to the disbursement of the funding for the initiative Play District – Community Civic Spaces promoted by the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi through the Department for Youth Policies and the Universal Civil Service of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, in collaboration with Sport e salute SpA The allocation amounts to 10 million and 800 thousand euros.

Play District is the initiative aimed at the realization of sporting and social aggregation activities for young people aged 14 to 34, carried out by the ASD/SSD, in partnership with other public and private entities and organizations, which are an opportunity for young people to get together, integrate, orientation and inclusion.

113 are the sports and social projects that can be financed and guarantee the following national territorial coverage: 29 in the north, 35 in the centre, 49 in the south and islands;

The Regions with the highest number of ASD/SSD eligible for funding are Campania, Lazio and Sicily.

As indicated in the Public Notice, the publication of the rankings on the institutional website of Sport e salute SpA is valid in all respects as a notification.

